Twenty-five years ago, Katee Sackhoff graduated from Sunset High School and “literally jumped into a U-Haul” and moved to Los Angeles to enter show business.
Now, 25 years later, Sackhoff wants to move back to the Pacific Northwest with her husband, writer Robin Gadsby, and their 14-month-old daughter. It may not be tomorrow, or next week or next month, but a move could come sometime.
Having lived in Los Angeles and been a busy working actor, recently in roles in “Star Wars” franchise shows, including “The Mandalorian,” the 42-year-old Sackhoff wants a simpler life.
Oregon City sounds appealing, as do Bend and Bainbridge Island, Washington.
“My whole family is still in the Portland area, and my husband and I are plotting a move back to the Pacific Northwest, we just haven’t decided yet,” Sackhoff said. “We’re throwing a bunch of ideas out there, nothing has stuck yet.”
Her parents still live in Cedar Hills, she added.
Sackhoff grew up in St. Helens before moving to Beaverton, and she has a brother who lives on a farm outside Gresham and other family members live in Canby and Rhododendron. Her husband has relatives in Oregon City.
“We’re trying to simplify our life. The industry is such that we don’t have to live in Los Angeles to keep working,” Sackhoff said.
Sackhoff does return to the Portland area from time to time, and next up, it’s for work, as she makes an appearance at Fan Expo Portland (formerly Wizard World), Feb. 17-19 at Oregon Convention Center.
It’s the return of the Fan Expo after two years away because of COVID-19 pandemic, and the likes of Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson from the “Back to the Future” movies will be there, as will Carl Weathers (Apollo Creed from “Rocky” movies), Ron Perlman (“Hellboy”) and the venerable William Shatner (Captain Kirk from “Star Trek”).
Sackhoff’s resume includes starring as Lt. Kara “Starbuck” Thrace on Sci-Fi Channel’s “Battlestar Galactica” for six seasons (2004-09), Niko Breckenridge on the Netflix series “Another Life” for three seasons, Victoria “Vic” Moretti on A&E’s “Longmire” and the voice of Bitch Pudding on “Robot Chicken” off and on since 2005.
Other appearances have included smaller roles on “Nip/Tuck,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “24,” “Boston’s Finest” and “The Flash.”
But it has been the role of Bo-Katan Kryze on the “Star Wars” shows that has fueled Sackhoff’s recent acclaim.
Sackhoff performed the voice of Bo-Katan, a high-flying, Darksaber-wielding hero in animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels,” and then moved the character to live action in the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” (The third season of “The Mandalorian” begins March 1.)
It’s a role she didn’t expect to achieve, she admits.
“My career has been a testament to working my butt off and climbing the ladder,” Sackhoff said. “There has been no real moment where I jumped into something that I hadn’t earned, but ‘The Mandalorian’ felt like I was stepping up into something bigger.”
To work on a “Star Wars” spinoff has been a dream come true.
“Dad raised me on science fiction. I was a huge ‘Star Wars’ fan growing up,” Sackhoff said. “I told myself I’d play a rock (in ‘Star Wars’) if I could.”
The next season “is going to be, forgive the pun, out of this world, amazing, epic,” Sackhoff added. “I’m excited for people to see it.”
In addition, she and her husband created two Hallmark Channel movies. Recently, she finished filming the move “Fight or Flight” with Josh Hartnett.
Sackhoff appreciates all the work. And if and when she moves back to the Pacific Northwest, she knows roles will continue to come her way.
Sackhoff reads scripts every week, she says. The COVID-19 pandemic taught many people, including actors, that they don’t need to live in a particular place (such as Los Angeles) to attract work. Actors do more auditions on digital video, and meetings on Zoom and “very few projects are shot in L.A. I’ve done about three,” she remarked.
“This is the tempo that I’ve always gone at, I’ve been incredibly blessed,” she added.
“I moved to California and started working pretty quickly. I always work, I’ve always been an actor on a show, which has been a blessing (and a constant paycheck). To be my age and think about slowing down, not retirement but considering looking for a slower pace of life with family … if I moved from Los Angeles, people wouldn’t realize I moved.”
Just up Interstate 5 is Vancouver, British Columbia, and Sackhoff has been among the actors to be fortunate to work in the burgeoning film and television industry based there. “Battlestar Galactica” was produced in Vancouver, along with “Another Life” and “The Flash.” She has also worked in Toronto, Montreal and Winnipeg.
“Canada is such a presence in my career. Makes sense that I married a Canadian,” she said.
Sackhoff has made many appearances at Fan Expo events over the year. She likes the “instant gratification” from fans — it’s kind of like being in theater, she says.
“It’s something I crave as a performer, and I really like to meet the fans,” Sackhoff said.
This year, she’ll do 10 Fan Expo events, primarily to help promote “The Mandalorian.” Fans of “Longmire” and “Battlestar Galactica” also seek her out.
It shouldn’t surprise anybody that Sackhoff keeps fit and watches her diet. She has active roles, a husband 10 years her junior and a 14-month-old kid.
Sackhoff thinks back to when the kids would give parents funny “turning 40” cards, “that they were over the hill.” That makes her chuckle now.
“Once you get to that place, it feels much different,” she mused.
Sackhoff added, “I also think aging is a gift. I’m at an age where I’m losing friends for a myriad of reasons; people my age die every day. I had cancer when I was 27, and it gave me a unique outlook on aging. I look at it as a complete gift. I hope I’m old and gray and looking back on being in my 40s someday.”