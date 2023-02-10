Katee Sackhoff courtesy photo

Katee Sackhoff has been a busy actor since leaving for Los Angeles at age 17. She's currently starring in Disney+ show "The Mandalorian."

 Courtesy Photo: Katee Sackhoff

Twenty-five years ago, Katee Sackhoff graduated from Sunset High School and “literally jumped into a U-Haul” and moved to Los Angeles to enter show business.

Now, 25 years later, Sackhoff wants to move back to the Pacific Northwest with her husband, writer Robin Gadsby, and their 14-month-old daughter. It may not be tomorrow, or next week or next month, but a move could come sometime.

