Dressed like a hip priest, French DJ/producer Tchami (Martin Bresso to his maman) is coming to North Warehouse on June 2, the hottest spot for House music in Portland. His take on Janet Jackson’s “Go Deep” was the sound of unmasked 2022, for festival goers and airpod flaneurs alike. His remix of Disclosure’s “When a Fire Starts to Burn” is an earworm for the ages.
His originals tracks “Promesses” and “Shot Caller” further introduced Tchami to US fans of Future House. Throw in endorsements from Skrillex and DJ Snake and you have a Parisian ready to say "Adieu" to obscurity and hello to mainstreamerica. Having collaborated with Malaa and Mercer and the Pardon My French collective, Tchami is about to add North Tillamook Street to the brands he has logged, such as Coachella, Tomorrowland, the Ultra Music Festival, Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago and the Caverns (which are actual caves) in Grundy County Tennessee.
Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.
“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.