Oregon Book Awards Finalists

Literary Arts has announced the finalists for the 2023 Oregon Book Awards. Judges from outside of Oregon selected 34 titles in categories such as fiction, poetry, nonfiction, and children's literature.
This year's awards will also honor literary legacies, Pulitzer Prize-nominated poet Gary Miranda and children's author Dawn Prochovnic.
Finalists include Emme Lund's debut novel The Boy with a Bird in His Chest, Jon Raymond's novel Denial, Lidia Yuknavitch's Thrust, Dane Liu’s picture book, Friends Are Friends, Forever and Casey Parks' gender memoir Diary of a Misfit.
Luke Burbank, host of the live public radio show Live Wire, will host the ceremony 7.30p.m. Monday, April 3 at Portland Center Stage’s The Armory. www.literary-arts.org
Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.
