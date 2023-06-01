Henk Pander's "Intersection In Amsterdam East" is one of the works on display in “The Jews of Amsterdam, Rembrandt and Pander" at the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education (OJMCHE) when it reopens after a four-month remodel on Sunday, June 11. Non-Jews Pander and Rembrandt both observed Jewish life in Amsterdam.
Courtesy Photo: OJMCHE
Abraham Caressing Isaac is one of the Rembrandt etchings on show at The Oregon Jewish Museum in and “The Jews of Amsterdam, Rembrandt and Pander.”
The Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education (OJMCHE) reopens on Sunday, June 11 after expanding into the former Charles Hartman Gallery on Northwest 8th Avenue. The public opening includes a street-wide cultural festival from noon to 3 p.m. The museum will have a new permanent exhibit, “Human Rights After the Holocaust”.
It also opens with two temporary new art shows: “But a Dream, Salvador Dalí, on the renewal of the Jewish people,” and “The Jews of Amsterdam, Rembrandt and Pander.” The latter compares Rembrandt’s etchings from when he was a young man living in the Jewish quarter of Amsterdam, and some paintings of the late Portland artist Henk Pander, of postwar scenes of Amsterdam he recreated in the last few years of his life.
