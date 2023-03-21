Mozart’s “The Royal Shepherd”

Mozart’s “The Royal Shepherd” (Il Re Pastore) and Nico Muhly’s “Dark Sisters" make up opera company OrpheusPDX's 2023 season.

 Courtesy Photo: OrpheusPDX

Portland’s boutique opera company OrpheusPDX announced its new two-show season Tuesday, March 21.

The shows are Mozart’s “The Royal Shepherd” (Il Re Pastore) and Nico Muhly’s “Dark Sisters.”

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

