Hotlips Pizza, a Portland-based, family-owned pizza restaurant chain announced that it is closing three of its five restaurants on March 27th.
Hotlips was known to champion local foods, farmers and producers, maintained a scratch kitchen and offered handcrafted pizzas and a line of real fruit sodas to many Portland neighborhoods.
Restaurants at Northeast 33rd and Killingsworth St, Hollywood District and Providence Park will leave just two remaining, Southeast 22nd Ave. and Hawthorne Blvd, longtime home of the Central Kitchen and HQ, and Pearl District/Ecotrust.
The writing has been on the wall for some time after even a student population couldn’t keep a pizza shop alive: the original Hotlips at Portland State University shut in 2020.
Shop local, please
“It is with a terribly heavy heart that we must close these beloved stores and have the first layoffs in our history,” said owner Jeana Edelman in a news release. “Each person is hardworking and has contributed mightily to the teams they have worked with, and to the longevity and health of our company. Many have been with us for years, decades even. This is one of the darkest days in Hotlips’ history. Please, support the local businesses in your neighborhood and your city. Every single one needs your patronage.”
“We gave it our all,” says owner, David Yudkin, “sustaining jobs through the pandemic, retooling to keep our staff and customers safe, but the ongoing economics hurt us profoundly, as with so many other businesses. It is little comfort that we are not alone in these hardships; we are also not alone in the changes that must be put into place to carry on. We plan to move forward with a smaller crew, smaller footprint, fewer moving parts and realistic, attainable goals.”
Hotlips said it will pay all staff in full, plus a week’s severance. Hotlips also operates a catering department and a state-of-the-art Mobile Pizza Trailer.
Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.
“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.