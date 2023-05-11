Ellen George’s show of painting “Slow Gestures” at PDX Contemporary Art shows the abstract miniaturist taking a new direction, working bigger, but also more expansively.
George has been a fixture of the Portland gallery scene for three decades. She is passionate about her Tai Chi practice, and for this series of paintings, she started incorporating some of the circular arm movement of Tai Chi into her drawing, and then painting, practices.
George buys 1/32 inch birch panel plywood by the roll. It is often used for making architectural models and is slightly more rigid than paper. She “contours” it or cuts out the shape, in this case most of the pieces are slightly-off ovals, the shape of faces or fingernails. She paints and sands the surface with several layers of gouache, egg tempera, and casein, and makes faint lines using a fine stylus made of silver, 22 karat gold and platinum.
The fine lines look like grey pencil, but the yellowish tint of the gold is still evident to her.
“The metal is laid down on this on the paint, the fine grit of the paint will rub off the metal,” she told Pamplin Media. “So I'm actually laying down thin lines of all these metals in the paint.” This level of detail is what lures the viewer into these paintings.
Similar to how George loves the vibration and sound of precious metals wearing on paint, with Tai Chi she listens too.
“I’m listening for the energy that moves through the body while we make those movements,” she said. “This is something that I want to bring into my practice of painting.”
She draws on paper first, then picks the best shapes and transfers them to the wood. “I'm looking for a pleasing shape, but an emergent shape, something that seems like it's coming to life.”
When she has laid these thin lines, in arcs and loops, on the wood, they form the design she works against while applying paint. “The paint flows up to and over these delicate bits of geometry as I follow the brush. Painting is how I live my day-to-day,” George says in her artist statement.
She bought a set of larger brushes for this work. Previously, for years as a dental technician, she would work all day sculpting orthodontics, then in her spare time use very fine brushes to make small (3” by 5”) paintings.
The birchwood “canvases” in “Slow Gestures” also look like painter’s palettes. She sits down to work, stabilizing one edge against her stomach.
Energy rising
George’s long-time gallerist Jane Beebe moved PDX Contemporary from the Pearl District to a quiet corner of Northwest Portland last year. The new space has big windows and skylights, and George’s work fits in well. These ovals warp and sit away from the wall at the top and bottom. George paints a single color on the back of each panel too. The color reflects off the wall, giving each work has its own yellow or orange or blue corona. She tests this subtle effect, as she works, by propping the paintings up against her own white walls. Sometimes she will delete the back color, starting again with another hue.
A blue piece, called “This Way” has an almost recognizable shape in the middle, like a nose. This is as close as George gets to figuration, and it seems to be an accident.
“That is my nose I think, it does kind of look like it,” she jokes.
She just followed her brush marks on that one. “That's that center of energy here, I wanted to expand this mark, this section that seems very fluid.” She enjoyed using bigger brushes for a change.
“I've always been drawn to the tiny, tiny things that we can hold in our hand and I am still amazed at how much power small scale has,” said George. “As humans, we're drawn to the microscopic and the very large, you know, the universe. We like the extremes.”
In this work she still wanted to work small, but expand the feeling of energy, without expanding the scale too much. “Eighteen inches still seems small, but Janey (Beebe) said, ‘Oh, billboards!’ I mean, for me, they're a big.”
Quitting time
Asked if painting and Tai Chi feel comparable, and which one she would ditch if she had to, she eventually admits with a whisper that she’d quit Tai Chi, but don’t tell her sifu (teacher).
She happened to be on a knee scooter during the interview in May, for a toe she broke slipping on some stairs. George is also a clown, and can often be seen at the Rose Parade in whiteface, so she needs to heal quickly. But she believes she will always be able to paint, even at advanced age or in a wheelchair.
“I don't think I'll ever have to ditch Tai Chi because I believe I will be able to paint for as long as I want to paint, and I will be able to practice Tai Chi for as long as I want, because I don't need to stand. We don't need fancy clothing ... It can be even a mindset. I feel like I could practice Tai Chi without moving the body."
Making sense of abstraction can be hard work, but she invites the viewer into the gallery to lean in close to her work. To Ellen George, painting and Tai Chi are both about listening and sensing.
“The overlap is in the sensing where-to in the painting, where to make the next line, where to draw the brush across the surface.”