Ellen George’s show of painting “Slow Gestures” at PDX Contemporary Art shows the abstract miniaturist taking a new direction, working bigger, but also more expansively.

George has been a fixture of the Portland gallery scene for three decades. She is passionate about her Tai Chi practice, and for this series of paintings, she started incorporating some of the circular arm movement of Tai Chi into her drawing, and then painting, practices.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

