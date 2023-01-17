The Portland Art Museum will move exhibits and catering supplies in and out of a new entrance on Southwest Jefferson Street. This will leave the front courtyard free to be filled with a new glassed-in entrance, the Mark Rothko Pavilion, named for the famous abstract painter who went to school here briefly.
The Portland Art Museum begins work on its expansion and renovation project, set to be completed in 2025, by this week moving its loading dock to the Jefferson Street side.
Courtesy graphic: Portland Art Museum
The Portland Art Museum has begun work on a significant expansion and renovation project that is set to be completed in 2025.
The museum will this week begin moving its loading dock from its current position, in the courtyard just left of the gift shop entrance, to the blank wall of the Southwest Jefferson Street side of the museum.
The Rothko Pavilion, a new glassed-in entrance hall and gallery that will take up space now used as the courtyard and loading dock, has been in the planning stages for a decade. The pavilion will add 95,000 square feet of new or renovated space, connecting the museum's historic Main and Mark buildings. The expansion will also include new state-of-the-art exhibition galleries, elevators, public gathering spaces and restrooms.
In a media release the museum said the relocation of the loading dock is being carried out to prioritize the comfort and safety of visitors, including school tours, and will make the museum more accessible to all. The new loading dock will be located on the south end of the museum campus, and will be designed to minimize the impact on traffic flow in the surrounding area.
Trucks will only be able to enter and exit the dock during off-peak hours, and operations will take place exclusively on museum property.
The museum's director, Brian Ferriso, said that the expansion and renovation project will create a thriving arts center that is easy to navigate and explore, and where everyone feels welcome.
“While we have envisioned this project for years, there is no better time for us to play such a pivotal role in downtown’s recovery and resiliency," he said, adding that the project will also play a pivotal role in the downtown area's recovery and resilience, especially following the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The construction of the Mark Rothko Pavilion is expected to begin in fall 2023. The new glass structure will include a free ground floor Community Commons and gathering space. The entire project is expected to cost more than $110 million and is being funded through a combination of public and private funding. The museum plans to share more information on the fundraising efforts with the public in the coming year.
