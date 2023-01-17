The Portland Art Museum has begun work on a significant expansion and renovation project that is set to be completed in 2025.

The museum will this week begin moving its loading dock from its current position, in the courtyard just left of the gift shop entrance, to the blank wall of the Southwest Jefferson Street side of the museum.

