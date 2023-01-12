Portland Piano International (PPI) and Portland Youth Philharmonic (PYP) have announced the three finalists for their 2023 Youth Piano Concerto Competition. The competition, which is a joint project of PPI and PYP, aims to discover and promote the young pianists of Portland. The competition finals will take place on February 3, at the Lincoln Recital Hall of Portland State University.
The three finalists will perform one movement of their concerto selection before a panel of distinguished judges.
The finalists are:
Hansen Berrett, 16, who will perform Sergei Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3, op. 26.
Nolan Tu, 17, who will perform Camille Saint-Saëns' Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, op. 22.
Chloe Zhang, 18, who will perform Franz Josef Haydn's Piano Concerto in F Major, Hob. XVIII:3.
All three finalists are being coached by piano teacher Renato Fabbro.
First Prize includes a performance of a full concerto with PYP at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on November 11, 2023, a $1,000 scholarship, a professional photo shoot, and two SOLO Piano Series subscriptions for the 2023/2024 season. Second Prize includes a performance of a movement of a concerto with PYP's Portland Youth Conservatory Orchestra during the 2023/2024 season, a $500 scholarship and two subscriptions for the 2023/2024 SOLO Piano Series.
General admission tickets for the competition finals are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Special discounts are available for families and $5 tickets can be purchased through the local Arts for All ticketing program.