Portland Youth Philaharmonic
Courtesy image: Portland Youth Philharmonic

Portland Piano International (PPI) and Portland Youth Philharmonic (PYP) have announced the three finalists for their 2023 Youth Piano Concerto Competition. The competition, which is a joint project of PPI and PYP, aims to discover and promote the young pianists of Portland. The competition finals will take place on February 3, at the Lincoln Recital Hall of Portland State University.

The three finalists will perform one movement of their concerto selection before a panel of distinguished judges.