Elizabeth Golay and Sheila Bommakanti, co-owners of Tiffin Asha, are the recipients of the first Non-GMO Project Equity Transfer Program, which directs funding to BIMPOC-led and BIMPOC-owned businesses in the natural products industry.
Courtesy Photo: Tiffin Asha
Tiffin Asha, the Portland-based, women-owned and operated maker of South Indian-inspired condiments, is the first-ever recipient of the new Equity Transfer Grant from the Non-GMO Project.
Tiffin Asha co-founders Sheila Bommakanti and Elizabeth Golay said the $2,500 will go toward covering the cost of Non-GMO Project annual verification renewal. Their products are also vegetarian, vegan and gluten free. What started as a food cart is now a restaurant with a product line available nationwide.
