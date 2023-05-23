Tiffin Asha, the Portland-based, women-owned and operated maker of South Indian-inspired condiments, is the first-ever recipient of the new Equity Transfer Grant from the Non-GMO Project.

Tiffin Asha co-founders Sheila Bommakanti and Elizabeth Golay said the $2,500 will go toward covering the cost of Non-GMO Project annual verification renewal. Their products are also vegetarian, vegan and gluten free. What started as a food cart is now a restaurant with a product line available nationwide.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

