Artist and Portland State professor Taravat Talepasand was all over the news recently when a student at Macalaster College in St. Paul objected to some of the art in Talapesand’s show at that private college in Minnesota.
Talepasand installed the career review show, in-person, for its Jan. 27 opening, and used it as a teachable moment for Macalaster art students. After returning to Portland, she was surprised to hear that a student’s complaints had snowballed into demands to remove the art from the gallery or they would contact the news media.
Talepasand’s response was, “Let them.”
The student at Macalester College in St Paul Minnesota, a Black Somali Muslim female, complained about Talepasand’s “Blashpemy” series. This included drawings of Roxana Shirazi, an author who wrote a memoir about running away from her conservative Muslim family in Iran to be a rock and roll groupie in London. Based on photos found in the book, Talepasand’s drawings show Shirazi hiking her chador, a black cloth covering her hair that extends down the whole body, but opened showing off lingerie and giving the middle finger.
Another work is a series of porcelain sculptures of a Barbie-proportioned woman, veiled but showing off her breasts. This was Talepasand’s critique of the craze for plastic surgery in the Middle East. (It also references the Venus of Willendorf, a 25,000 year old stone fertility idol that art history text books usually begin with.)
'Hit after hit'
The student said the art was degrading to Muslim women who wear the hijab. Writing as @ikranni on Instagram, she said the work “hurt many students," it objectified Muslim women and reminded her of pornography made by Hindu extremists.
The students told a Macalaster administrator they felt "undervalued, frustrated, surprised, disrespected, ignored ... and it felt like hit after hit."
The college closed the show for a weekend while it listened to students, then reopened with black cloth veils covering the windows. Talepasand notes the extreme irony of veiling an art show that was mostly about 2022’s uprising in Iran by women who did not want to be forced to wear black veils. She objected and the college replaced the curtains with frosted plastic decals to prevent what the college termed “nonconsensual viewing.”
“I think that in institutions in higher education, we're supposed to promote critical thinking and dialogue, and sometimes I'm really afraid that that's getting lost,” Talepasand told Pamplin Media in her office at PSU on Feb 16.
“And as much as I am impressed by this younger generation that are fists-in-the-air and calling out their pronouns and really fighting for human rights and justice, I also think that the conversations aren’t really being had enough.”
She said she’s learned a lot from the episode and hopes to “Further this kind of conversation and how can we keep our students safe and engaged amongst themselves, and with the staff members and faculty.”
Above Meghan and Harry
It's the kind of kerfuffle that would be comical if it couldn’t get you canceled.
Everyone at Macalaster was aware that in October 2022 at Hamline, a college six minutes away, an art history lecturer lost her job when Muslim students complained about her showing a slide of a 13th Century painting of the Prophet Muhammad. (Islam follows the Second Commandment and objects to graven images of God and the major prophets.)
Talepasand’s tale became opinion piece fodder for Michelle Goldberg in the New York Times. “A friend called me and said I was in the Daily Mail online, above stories on Meghan and Harry,” Talepasand said with a chuckle, referencing the British tabloid that likes nothing more than to poke the woke.
The Portland professor says she has compassion for the students who objected, but their feelings don’t qualify them to censor the art. She called Macalaster’s term nonconsenual viewing “interesting.”
“We all know that you just look away, but you drive down the street and you can't get away from seeing a billboard for a strip club,” Talepasand said. “So then, what do they do about that? I think because it was on campus, in their institution, they felt really empowered to push back.”
Talepasand’s Iranian father studied engineering at PSU and she grew up in Beaverton. She fondly remembers walking the South Park Blocks with her little daycare friends from the Helen Gordon Child Development Center. Times have changes since Tehran’s Islamic Revolution and the rise of female Iranian artist Shirin Neshat.
“I didn't connect with her work so much, because I didn't want to see just the black veils and women holding guns and burial grounds,” Talepasand said. “It makes sense for her because she has lost a country, but for me, and the generation after me, I felt like there was a gap, and I wanted to fill that gap.”
Talepasand’s work quotes violence (beheadings) and objectification (nudity) to critique it, and she expected students to get that. Instead, the multiple ironies exposed fault lines in higher education. For example, Macalaster staff expected pushback about Talepasand’s painting called “Mohammad meets Jesus,” depicting a teddy bear meeting a tan Ken doll. During the installation, Talepasand showed it to art students before putting up the wall labels with the painting’s name, and after.
“A title can be so loaded, it can really offer so much more context and meaning to the artwork,” Talepasand said. “So I was really talking about being very mindful about titles. I wanted the students to really consider that.”
No one complained about the teddy bear.
Cancel culture
Another irony: the gallery’s frosted glass decal approach blacked out the only work that was visible through the windows, a neon sculpture of the slogan from the ongoing Mahsa Amini protests in Iran which have killed nearly 600 people. The words "Woman Life Freedom" are in Farsi and English in the green, red and white of the Iranian flag. The irony is, Talepasand had blacked out the neon tube on the viewer’s side, so the light only appears reflected off the wall behind it, a commentary on censorship.
Even though Macalaster College posted a trigger warning on the gallery entrance, students unknown added their own warning, referring to an opt-in online petition to censor the art.
Talepasand, now in her first year as tenure track, tells her students two important things. “Representation matters.” She means that in the art sense, (pictures of people and things, as opposed to abstraction), and in the Diversity Equity and Inclusion sense.
“I'm mostly talking about like the images of women that I'm finding and bringing into my work. How they're proclaiming their power in their bodies. As a young child, when I would go into museum, I felt like I was learning about history in a way that the books didn't allow me to at the time. And that's why I really wanted to make my life effort to paint and create works that can be seen, and that can remind those after me of the times that we live in.”
The second thing is, there’s no such thing as bad publicity for an artist. Portland State University is strong in social practice art, the kind of art where the audience completes the art, whether it’s placing rocks in a pile, answering a survey or joining in a performance.
“You know, good press, bad press, it’s press. One or two that had issues with the specific pieces in the show, had written a letter to the gallery in the institution demanding that the works be removed and the exhibition be closed, or else they will go to the press. Well, and here we are talking. I think they got what they want.”