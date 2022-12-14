Dave Haslett is an owner-member artist at Waterstone Gallery, a Pearl District institution at 124 N.W. Ninth Ave. that is celebrating 30 years in business with a group show, “30 Years: Waterstone Gallery," on display through Jan. 29.
Like the nearby cooperative Blackfish Gallery, all member-artists pay monthly dues, share business duties to run the gallery and receive a higher cut of sales. They also sit in the gallery a few days a month, which is where Haslett could be found on a recent Thursday. Haslett’s stone sculptures are featured in Waterstone’s group show, and he was a happy to talk about some of the other 15 artists whose work was on display.
Stoned
Haslett’s sculpture called “Never, Always and Forever” sits just inside the door. It’s based on a 400-pound piece of serpentine that his friend pulled from the Pilchuck River in Washington about 14 years ago. Haslett acquired the rock two years ago. He drilled out the center to make other sculptures but kept the outside as it forms a loop that seems to float like a ribbon. The inside looks like green and black marble but the outside he left raw, having just removed the moss and iron with a diamond-tipped rotary brush.
“It almost lends itself to the Japanese art form Suiseki, these miniature replications of something monumental in nature,” he told Pamplin Media. “It is in that vein that I kept the natural integrity of this material.”
Haslett was a contractor for years, but his passion for Northwest stone is expressed more in abstract sculpture than in counter tops and backsplashes. He moved his studio from Orcas Island to near Oregon City a few years back and now gets to create almost full time.
Another of his loop of stone works is called “Five miles from infinity." The Arizona onyx looks like brown and yellow burled wood, with a rough shaped exterior and a machine made, almost circular hole in the middle. “When you think about the ever-expanding universe, could we ever really approach infinity? I think the closest you could ever get is five miles,” Haslett said. “(I’m) trying to think about something that we probably can't ever really conceptualize, but we can talk about it.”
Time is on his mind. “For every 12 inches, they estimate it takes a million years to form. So, you're looking at a lot of time.”
Iced
Sculptor Stephen Adams’ “Interlocking #14” is a wheel-shaped piece made up of thick, laminated glass and maple burl. There are 15 sheets of glass, each about a centimeter thick, fused together with perfect clarity, like lake ice. They scatter pale green arcs on the wall when the winter sun comes in the gallery.
Haslett said the craftsmanship in all the works of a high standard.
“We all really have mastered our crafts and try to produce as much quality work as we possibly can,” he said. And the artists inspire each other. Much of the art at Waterstone is nature-inspired, but the artists often produce abstract images with that input.
Brushed
A painting by Angelica Sermon seems to sum up the sideways take on nature art. Sermon had a traumatic experience decades ago on Mount Hood where a horse escaped its trailer and ran in front of her car. The owners wrongly faulted her. She developed a habit of nervously watching the side of the road in her subsequent journeys, looking for animals that might jump out. Sermon has been painting what she sees: bushes, brush, highway shoulder foliage and glimpses of open space. This painting of wispy trees on a foggy day, with more trees looming from the center of the piece, is called “Early Morning Fog.”
“They’re scenes that we wouldn't normally look at, and she finds this intrinsic beauty in all that chaotic undergrowth. She has taken this whole other level of intensity and, and then applied her painterly skills to bring it out in this beauty," Haslett said.
Printed
Sabina Haque, an art teacher at Portland State University, was raised in Karachi by her American mother and Pakistani father. And she makes art about her personal experience of living ‘between’ cultures.
One print shows images of a woman in headdress, repeated many times. In the background are stylized hands bearing patterns use in henna art. “She (uses) the element symbols of fire and water as metaphors for ecological transformation and renewal,” said Haslett. She also does shadow work at dance performances. “These ghosting figures interacting with the dancers, really quite stunning.” Her second piece shows a similar woman in total Islamic coverings, arranged like the petals of a marigold.
Drummed
Micah Kassell has three paintings, which look like 20th century Cubism. They remind Haslett of Robert Rauschenberg and Willem de Kooning. Waterstone knows how to liven up a gallery. For the opening of Kassell’s one-man show this summer, Kassell, a graphic designer and a professional drummer, played in a jazz trio while taking breaks to live paint a giant canvas behind him.
“They did this for an hour, and they'd stop and do some Q&A. We had a packed house, we had people standing out on the sidewalk. It was a very nice experience, between the music and the interaction," Haslett said.
Haslett still has that post-pandemic wonderment at seeing strangers meet, unmasked in social situations. He said the Waterstone scrambled to close and go online in spring 2020, and then return by appointment-only that August. Now it feels as though they survived and are bouncing back. Sales, he pointed out, continued strong throughout the pandemic, as collectors shopped online.
Masked
“The Mask of Beqqu” by Michael deForest is woven from strips of layered colored paper, with careful stitches holding it all together. The mask transforms at the top into a pineapple-like haircut. DeForest “explores the stories of the natural and mythical, the irreverent, the sacred, the pragmatic and the sublime,” according to the catalog of the show. He also has a bowl in the show called “Cat Skull Bowl." He turned the 18-inch-wide wooden bowl, making it thin as card. He then painted it with milk paint, cut it into pieces and reassembled it, again using sewing. On the yellow base he painted a white cat’s skull. Where it is sanded, the milk paint shows the wood color beneath it. And whatever its mythic meaning, “Cat Skull Bowl” represents hard work and craft to Haslett.
“You can (see) just the intensity level of how much work goes into this piece. Gosh, there must be 50 pieces in this bowl and then painted them with milk paint, drill the holes and then sewn this bowl back together," Haslett said. Is it for storage? “I don't know if you would put something in there, but it's just a very interesting object.”
Hammered
Greg Wilber’s hammered metal sculptures also show great craft. One looks like a copper bacterium or jungle plant, spreading across the wall, while right next to it, made by the same technique is a teardrop-shaped bronze vase with a wooden stopper. Both started out as flat pieces of metal which he hammered, cold. Haslett explained that Wilber would fill the vase with water and freeze it so he had something solid to hammer against. The craft may be something out of “Game of Thrones”, but the product is a delicate looking container that sits on a pedestal.
Juiced
A large abstract painting called “Juicy” by Ruth Armitage hangs at the end of the gallery. It is painted with wide brushstrokes, with lots of yellow and gold, and red arcs in even rougher brushstrokes. “Ruth weaves a narrative that can be obvious or mysterious at the same time,” said Haslett. “You find yourself being drawn in with the bright surface colors that are laid over the blues and violets. It just keeps getting more depth to it. You can spend a lot of time looking at it.”
Waterstone is keeping Abstraction and Abstract Impressionism alive. The spirited, romantic style from the last century keeps on selling, for its meditative properties, its resistance to art critical language (which has moved on) and the way it differs from the graphic images that bombard us daily. There aren’t many rules and there’s no pressure on the viewer to make meaning.
“It's okay to trigger the imagination. The artist’s role now, more than ever, is we need inspiration, we need creativity, we need vision. And the artists are supplying that. The abstract can be very engaging, and it can trigger more ideas. It's almost like it has a medicinal property," Haslett said.
Whatever ails you, “30 Years: Waterstone Gallery” will bring some relief.