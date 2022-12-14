Dave Haslett is an owner-member artist at Waterstone Gallery, a Pearl District institution at 124 N.W. Ninth Ave. that is celebrating 30 years in business with a group show, “30 Years: Waterstone Gallery," on display through Jan. 29.

Like the nearby cooperative Blackfish Gallery, all member-artists pay monthly dues, share business duties to run the gallery and receive a higher cut of sales. They also sit in the gallery a few days a month, which is where Haslett could be found on a recent Thursday. Haslett’s stone sculptures are featured in Waterstone’s group show, and he was a happy to talk about some of the other 15 artists whose work was on display.

