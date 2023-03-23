Japanese glass artist Rui Sasaki lives in Kanazawa, the wettest city in Japan. She is Portland Japanese Garden’s first artist-in-residence, and the work she produced is now on display there in a show called “Subtle Intimacy: Here and There” (through June 12).
The self-confessed “pluviophile” (someone who loves rain, not just doesn’t complain about it) had two spells in Portland, a hot summer and a rainy winter, to get a taste for the fabled Japanese Garden.
In her career, 39-year-old Sasaki has worked with glass in many forms, from dangling teardrop shapes to crushed cubes. But in Portland, inspired by the plants, and access to a studio at Bullseye Glass, she sandwiched leaves and stems between sheets of glass and fused them in the kiln. The plants burned away, leaving slivery traces of their shapes, usually incomplete. The imagery looks like fossils, spray-painted Christmas decorations and graphite drawings, all at once, as though floating in seltzer water. The glass is beset by bubbles where gases expanded, some small, some big blisters on the surface.
Sasaki’s “Subtle Intimacy” works are arranged in a room-like cube formation in the darkened Pavilion Gallery, with other larger pieces along the walls. Viewers can come close enough to touch them and marvel at the masses of bubbles in glass, and the fractured forms of the plants, picked in Portland and Sasaki’s neighborhood in Kanazawa, from big old horsetails to familiar ferns.
As the artist wrote on her Instagram, “Gardeners at the (Japanese) garden see past gardeners' thoughts through present plants, trim plants to see unseen future to make shape of plants as presence. I see the timeless time in plants. I am fascinated that gardeners are ones who can visualize absence as presence.”
A set of smaller works is in the Tanabe gallery next to the gift shop, along with fascinating time-lapse videos, taken inside the kiln, of the glass and plant metamorphosis. Nothing happens for a long time, then Whoosh! It all blows up and the plant is incinerated, leaving a shadow and the glass comes alive.
Seasonal
In her time in Portland (August to September 2022 and December to January 2023) Sasaki’s relationship to the garden developed. She worked on “Shelter from the Rain,” a collection of over 1,500 strips of glass that are one millimeter thick and 10 feet long, suspended from a wire net in a grove of trees. They look like frosted glass spaghetti, or pelting rain, and they catch the light differently depending on the conditions.
The artist would go to the garden on Tuesdays and talk to the gardeners about the plants, collect some, then spend the afternoon at Bullseye arranging them between panes of glass and firing them.
“This exhibition has been a long time coming,” Carolyn Supinka, Portland Japanese Garden’s exhibition manager, told Pamplin Media. It was put on hold due to the pandemic, and then restarted in 2022.
“It definitely evolved. (Sasaki’s) work is really tied to environment and presence. She's very attentive to the nature and feeling of the place. During her time here, she created with the vision of the garden specifically in mind.”
Specifically, she worked on the rain piece, inspired by the famed local precipitation and how it falls garden.
Forever blowing bubbles
Supinka said Sasaki experienced homesickness as a student at the Rhode Island School of Design.
“She really found connection through plants, that was kind of her access point to building relationships with people and with places. A strong theme in her work is relationships of people to nature," Supinka said.
Plant people might be stymied by the scant labeling. Supinka said it was a conscious choice for Sasaki not to provide plant identification. “It was important that people form their own connection to the plant based on what they see and if it evokes something within them," she said.
The bubbles are part of the randomness of working in glass. “Whenever you put something into the kiln, you don't know (what will come out). It's an experiment. The bubbles. And they just become part of the art form.”
Bullseye Glass, with its huge kilns and expertise, gave Sasaki the chance to work on a large scale, which is reflected in the three large panels in the Pavilion Gallery.
Edgy
Sasaki has installed naked women in tiny glass brick prisons, made chandeliers that seem bioluminescent, and had dancers and cellists perform as she did live glass blowing.
One piece which is in keeping with Sasaki’s more avant garde work is “The Corner,” set on the table in the tea house, lit from within by an LED. She cast the corner of her room in Japan and brought it back to Portland. Sasaki has written: “People call the space in a corner ‘dead space.’ However, the space in a corner is vital for me to make an intimate connection in my private spaces. The space in a corner is my favorite space in a room. I can see all of the remaining room when I am in the corner. Two walls are behind me to protect my back, my body fits in the size of space, and I feel intimate, safe and comfortable.”
Supinka explained: “The Kashintei (literally “Flower-Heart Room”) tea house itself is a very intimate space. I think the corner of her room inside this very special place has a unique relationship.”
Supinka said the artist selected the plants based on form and aesthetics, but also how they connected to memories, her own and those of the gardeners and staff.
She added, “I think this is one of the most exciting exhibitions that we've had the honor of hosting. It's art that really kind of captures what's beautiful about the garden, and I hope will enhance people's experiences at the garden.”