Fans of “The Little Mermaid” will love composer Antonín Dvořák’s opera “Rusalka." (Portland Opera, Keller Auditorium, April 22, 28 and 30).
A water (Rusalka) sprite falls in love with a prince, and loses her voice in the transition to becoming human. She then loses her prince to a human princess, and is cancelled by her watery community. Living in no man’s land, she is forced to kill the pining prince with a kiss to survive. (There’s a protective dad and a cunning forest witch, too.)
It doesn’t really matter that poet Jaroslav Kvapli wasn’t that interested in “Mermaid” author Hans Christian Andersen when he wrote the libretto. (Both he and Dvořák were more interested in other Slavic water nymph folk tales.) But that does give modern listeners a simple plot hook that pulls them through the three-hour story.
The piece is often tagged as “a sad fairy tale” but it is Dvorak’s most performed operas. The music is lush, romantic and dramatic, and the cast of singers (plus eight dancers) make the most of their lake, forest and castle environments.
Director Eric Simonson has directed “Rusalka” before with Minnesota Opera, but for Portland he has a new cast of singers and dancers. He sees the plot as the animals moving to a human world, only to find out it is corrupted, even dystopian.
Simonson has directed modern operas, but he’s a fan of lyricism and loves this piece.
“When (I approach an opera) I'm not really thinking about what kind of music it is, as much as do I respond to it emotionally? And intellectually? And what was the challenge? Visually, it was an immediate winner for me, I could see it in my head," he said.
He loves the strong visual elements: historical sketches of the water creatures reminded him of 25-cent comic books. He also liked how the music matches the story. As with any opera, after studying the acting challenges and looking at character development, Simonson then looks at how he and the conductor can use the music to propel the story.
Ghost story
“There are a lot of cues in Dvorak, there’s a strong theme for the prince. 'The Song to the Moon' aria is introduced by a harp, and this undulating chord that goes back and forth, and immediately evokes an image of a wave,” Simonson told Pamplin Media.
There are moments like that through the opera. “There are stings of music that happen in key moments, I won’t call them jump scares, but they are chilling moments, so I try to lean into that.”
Simonson, who also directs straight plays, and writes for TV (“The Man in the High Castle”), said opera is like directing Shakespeare.
“If you're confused about a certain moment, you go back to the mechanics of the text, what is the iambic pentameter telling you? Same thing with Dvorak. You go back to the music," he said.
When he gets a commission he begins by reading the libretto (the words) like a play, then listens to the opera multiple times, “Especially if I'm doing work about the house that doesn’t require my focused attention. I just try to get the music in my bones so that by the time I get to rehearsal, I feel like I know both the music and the story.”
Now with added dancers
The stage of the first and third acts is divided by a creek, which the characters have to navigate. (For Act II, the stage closes up, like tectonic plates coming together.)
The stage is steeply raked, which makes it tricky for the singers to move around, but Simonson directed them to have some freedom. The dancers, however, are from the local contemporary dance troupe Shaun Keylock Company, and they are used to leaping and rolling, and can play water sprites or wedding guests with ease. The founder, Shaun Keylock, has choreographed them and joins them on stage as an eighth dancer. Two of his dancers did an excellent job last season as ghostly presences in “When the Sun Comes Out” (libretto by Rachel Rose, music by Leslie Uyeda).
The costume designer Kärin Simonson Kopischke stressed there are four dancers in pants and four in dresses, so Keylock has them cross-dress. The dancers play comedy, too, acting drunk and falling around.
“Eric, the director, was interested in seeing the good, the bad, and the ugly of what it means to be human," Keylock said. "Rusalka wants a human soul, and coming to this land of the humans, she expects it to be all beautiful. And it starts very much that way and then as the party progresses, it slowly and surely begins to fall apart."
Keylock’s homework was having the dancers understand the story and characters first. “We typically work with a lot of abstract concepts, this was different for us, there's an actual story here, let's follow the plot.”
They studied video of Simonson’s 2016 Minnesota production, just to figure out when to enter and exit, but the rest was a blank slate.
“We have a lot of ballet and modern dance experience, and you'll see some of influence,” Keylock said.
The dancers are enjoying it, especially being paid for five weeks of full-time dance. “There's a lot of companies here in Portland, you know, BodyVox, NW Dance Project, Oregon Ballet Theatre, they're dancing five days a week, 32 weeks out of the year. For a lot of dancers, it’s something that we look forward to, like, ‘Oh, I've made it, I'm working full time in a company that is supporting me.’”
Performing on the Keller Auditorium stage is such a rare experience for so many dancers in Portland, it's the biggest stage in the city. It's so exciting for us.”
More: portlandopera.org.