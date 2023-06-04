SoundsTruck NW played a free community concert in the parking lot next to Blanchet House in Old Town. The mobile sound system works for all kinds of live concerts, from classical to pop. SoundsTruck NW's Summer Series launches June 18 at Cathedral Park.
The SoundsTruck NW stage will seen at various locations in Portland, including Portland Japanese Garden on July 5.
Courtesy Photo: SoundsTruck NW
Courtesy Photo: SoundsTruck NW
SoundsTruck NW accommodates a digital piano with an analog action.
Mobile music rigs are more popular than ever. There’s Portland Opera’s Opera a la Cart that takes slices of opera to schools and small towns, PopCartPDX that rocks the digital wheels of steel at events like Secret Roller Disco and at Tabor Dance.
Or just the person blasting their Bluetooth speaker from their bicycle.
“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.