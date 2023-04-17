Here are the elements of Third Angle Music's upcoming show in McMinnville: Spruce Goose (left) is the setting, Philip Glass (middle) is the famed writer of the show and Ithica Tell (right) is the actress playing character M.
Courtesy Photo: Third Angle Music
The Spruce Goose has long been an attraction at Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum in McMinnville.
Courtesy Photo: Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum
The Howard Hughes Spruce Goose was worked on and flown (for 26 seconds) in Long Beach, California in 1947.
Courtesy Photo: Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum
It’s artistic director Sarah Tiedemann’s job to be creative, devising new concerts and places for Third Angle Music ensembles to perform.
They’ve performed at the Mount Angel Abbey Library designed by Alvar Aalto, in the Keller Fountain in downtown Portland and at the Vestas North American headquarters in the northwest part of the city.
One day last year, Tiedemann had an impulse to check out the website of a place that many people would never consider for a concert.
“It’s kind of a kooky story. Every season I brainstorm, and it was January 2022, and all of the sudden I got this impulse to look at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum website,” she said. “I had never been there before, and, ‘Oh my god, I gotta check into the Spruce Goose.’
“It happened to be the (75th) anniversary (of the plane’s 26-second flight). I went there for the first time, and I got fixated by it. … We’ve all heard how massive it is, but until you’re standing there, you can’t fathom the size of it. A wingspan of 320 feet. It’s just huge.”
The Hughes H-4 Hercules flying boat, aka Spruce Goose, flew only briefly, once in 1947, and then became a museum piece. The story was told in the movie “The Aviator” with Leonardo DiCaprio.
Tiedemann’s impetus was to find a place to perform the rarely performed one-act sci-fi melodrama “1000 Airplanes on the Roof” by Philip Glass, which premiered in the 1980s in an airplane hangar.
And the perfect place, in Tiedemann’s mind, ended up being beneath the towering tail of the Spruce Goose, May 20-21.
“We’re doing it under the tail, so people can see the whole wingspan,” Tiedemann said. “They’re actually pulling out some planes from the hangar so people can sit there.”
Evergreen hosts weddings and parties and other events at its museum. But, putting on a concert there appeared to be a unique thing for organizers, Tiedemann added.
Third Angle Music sets up ensembles for concerts, based on the need for the repertoire — strings, winds, piano, vocalists, sometimes brass.
For “1000 Airplanes on the Roof,” it’ll be two 1980s-type synthesizers, four winds (including flute, saxophones, wind synthesizer), a soprano singer and an actress (Ithica Tell), all led by conductor Nikolas Caoile.
It tells the story of the character M, who recalls encounters with extraterrestrial life while grappling with her own sanity.
“It’s a one-woman show with a soundtrack,” Tiedemann said.
She added: “The most exciting thing for me is I’m a sci-fi nerd, so there’s a parallel between the main character and Howard Hughes himself. He had well-known mental difficulties, had OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) and developed other problems from a plane crash he was in. The character in the ‘1000 Airplanes,’ you don’t quite know how much it’s because of an alien abduction or psychosis.”
There are stages and platforms and atmosphere lighting planned, as well as the fact that it’s at 8 p.m. both nights (darkening skies), which should make the space feel more intimate because sunlight won’t be shining through the huge museum windows.
The show runs for 90 minutes without intermission, and visitors can also explore the museum.
“The synths, the immensity of the Spruce Goose, the alien abduction story, Ithica’s powerful stage presence — it’s euphoria, a hangar full of endorphins,” said Tiedemann. “These nights will affect people down to a cellular level. I hope our audience members leave their expectations at the door; in fact, I hope they leave their minds at the door and let the experience take over.”
