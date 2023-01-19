Tad Savinar is a worrywart.

The 72-year-old sculptor lays awake fretting about global warming, political polarization and species extinction so you don’t have to. He reads the hard books and ruminates, then creates canny sculptures to get the point across. We’re probably doomed.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. 

