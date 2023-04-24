A theater company — not to mention a children’s theater company — couldn’t be housed in a more prominent location.
The grand opening for The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, or “The Judy,” will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the new Northwest Children’s Theater home at 1000 S.W. Broadway, where there used to be Regal Multiplex movie theaters, directly across the street from Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
So, it’s a big deal.
The event will be free to the public, and will showcase local artists. All attendees will be able to tour the spaces at The Judy — The Stage, The Black Box, The Studios and The Cinema.
And, Northwest Children’s Theater’s production of Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!” begins Saturday and stages through May 28; shows will be 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It’s the first show at The Judy. The story: “Bestus friends” Gerald the Elephant and Piggie the Pig tackle friendship’s big questions: What happens when two friends want to play with ONE toy? What DO you wear to a fancy party? And will ANYONE say “Banana?” Clearly, it’s enjoyed by ages 3 and up (and probably certain adults).
Then, May 5-21 in The Black Box, NWCT’s Youth Company presents “Cinderella,” the original story with tap dancing and a big-band jazz score. “Cinderella explores the challenges of being true to yourself while trying to live up to family expectations,” publicity says. Flashy production numbers and toe-tapping tunes will send audiences home saying, “I just wanna dance,” publicity adds.
The Studios include three spaces for classes, camps, rehearsal and more. The Cinema will show family-friendly movies and musicals every weekend.
Northwest Children’s Theater has a 31-year lease at The Judy, which took more than $6 million to renovate for the company.
NWCT Managing Director Nick Fenster joked with Pamplin Media Group’s Joseph Gallivan for a story last year, saying that he now has an advanced degree in theater management, which he will never use again. NWCT had been looking for years for a new venue; they looked at converting warehouses, offices and schools, and a distributed campus (theater here, classrooms there), and looked at building from scratch.
After the last likely candidate fell through (converting an old restaurant) in fall 2021, Fenster was dispirited.
“I literally said I just can’t do it anymore. It’s too heartbreaking, because you put in so much time and creative thought building out business models and your architectural design. Then, we got a call from a guy at Turner Construction who had just been hired to work on a building downtown. He said, ‘They’ve got this really interesting space in their basement, if you want to come look at it, I’ve got the key.’ And we fell in love with it. This was January and we had signed a lease by the beginning of April.”
NWCT signed the lease on April 8, 2022, and went about raising funds.
Judy Kafoury, the Northwest Children’s Theater and School founder, donated $2 million toward the new complex.
Meanwhile, Oregon’s Children’s Theatre continues to operate out of Portland’5 Centers for the Arts — the Newmark, Winningstad and Brunish, adjacent to the Schnitz, meaning one part of Southwest Broadway will be the hub for children’s theater moving forward.
Oregon Children’s Theatre presents “Where the Mountain Meets the Moon” at Newmark Theatre, based on the bestselling novel by Grace Lin and featuring an all-Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) cast, April 30 to May 28.
The story:
This musical tells the story of Min Li, a young girl who lives in a ramshackle hut with her parents in the valley of Fruitless Mountain. In the evenings, her father regales her with old folktales of the Jade Dragon and the Old Man on the Moon, who knows the answers to all of life’s questions. Inspired by these stories, Min Li sets off on an extraordinary journey to find the Old Man on the Moon to ask him how she can change her family’s fortune.
She encounters an assorted cast of characters and magical creatures along the way, including a dragon who accompanies her on her quest for the ultimate answer.
