Some people call him Noah Olivier Smith from Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, but Portland likes to think of the Balacalva’d Bard as one of their own: Yeat. The rage rapper returns triumphant to play the Moda Center on Thursday March 30, and judging by video shot on phones from his US tour last week in New York, it should be a banger. (Tickets online GA $85.50; nosebleed seats $35.50, plus fees.)

It's the sound of the pandemic: tinny beats and Stylophone melodies, vocals so tuned they sound slightly Caribbean, and inscrutable slang to keep the olds at bay.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for.  Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.

