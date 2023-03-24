Some people call him Noah Olivier Smith from Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, but Portland likes to think of the Balacalva’d Bard as one of their own: Yeat. The rage rapper returns triumphant to play the Moda Center on Thursday March 30, and judging by video shot on phones from his US tour last week in New York, it should be a banger. (Tickets online GA $85.50; nosebleed seats $35.50, plus fees.)
It's the sound of the pandemic: tinny beats and Stylophone melodies, vocals so tuned they sound slightly Caribbean, and inscrutable slang to keep the olds at bay.
Wearing his sheisty “turban” or his shaggy balaclava and his skinny jeans/leather trews, Yeat prowls the stage like Bigfoot. His trap rapping is minimal, sometimes trance likem, yet whips up the crowd. For fun, there will be a fuzzy video backdrop of trippy visuals. Although not as fun as his music videos where he poses in fast cars, often alone.
Expect hot, sweaty mosh pits and phones-aloft slam dancing. And why not? These fans suffered through masking for 20 percent of their lives and deserve to get wild and breathe the same air at last.
Yeat is touring his third (Billboard Top Ten) album, so the 22-year-old has earned those two jeweled timepieces on opposite wrists. Do your homework because there should be a lot of "AftërLyfe" and and a lot less "2 Alive" or "Lyfë". The recommendation engine has spoken.
