The White Bird Uncaged Series is ends with an evening of work by acclaimed choreographer Micaela Taylor and her Los Angeles-based company, The TL Collective. The TL Collective will make their Pacific Northwest debut at Lincoln Performance Hall at Portland State University from Jan. 26 to 28 at 8p.m. The eight-member company will perform three works, Pull, Drift, and their newest work, BlueNav.

Pull focuses on the twists and turns of life, starting with melancholy and focus, but ultimately finishing with hope and contemplation. Drift (2019) examines the ever-changing relationship an individual has with themselves and exposes a personal season of self-growth. The movement in Drift is as exploratory as the sound score it is paired with, which includes segments of silence followed by spoken word to “Hollywood Swinging” by Kool & The Gang.