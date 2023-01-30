Sarah Wertzberger piece from 'Weaving Data'

Sarah Wertzberger’s “Iris or Temperance” is part of the “Weaving Data” exhibition at Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University. It’s handwoven from the Jacquard (TC2) loom with cotton and polyester yarn.

 Courtesy Photo: JSMA/Sarah Wertzberger

The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings each month, coinciding with First Thursday (Feb. 2). Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for info.

