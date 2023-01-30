The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings each month, coinciding with First Thursday (Feb. 2). Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for info.
Reminders
Portland Art Museum, 1219 S.W. Park Ave., is playing host to two Native American artist exhibitions, “Dakota Modern: The Art of Oscar Howe” (through May 14), and “Jeffrey Gibson: They Come From Fire” (through Feb. 26).
For more: portlandartmuseum.org. …
Portland Art Museum is also showing, through May 14, the Sandro Botticelli masterwork “Madonna of the Magnificat.” Made in 1483, it’s a tondo (round painting) of the Madonna and Child with angels.
It’s a variant of the artist’s painting in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, and it’s considered one of the finest Madonna and Child paintings of the Renaissance and one of Botticelli’s finest works. It’s on special loan from a private collector.
For more: portlandartmuseum.org. …
Paintings and sculptures by Sara Siestreem (of Hanis Coos), called “looking for the land///found the weather,” show at Elizabeth Leach Gallery, 417 N.W. Ninth Ave., through Feb. 25.
For more: elizabethleach.com. …
Oregon Contemporary, 8371 N. Interstate Ave., offers “Chrysalis (Generativity),” a solo exhibition by Fernanda D’Agostino, which is part of “Site,” a series of site-specific large-scale works by Pacific Northwest artists.
An installation of a series of projection sculptures based on nests of tent caterpillars, “Chrysalis (Generativity)” shows through March 5. D’Agostino is a public art and new media installation artist based in Portland.
For more: oregoncontemporary.org.
‘Weaving Data’
A new exhibition at Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at PSU, 1855 S.W. Broadway, through April 29, links computers and weaving.
It’s called “Weaving Data,” and it features the work of Faig Ahmed, April Bey, Jovencio de la Paz, Ahree Lee, Kayla Mattes, Shelley Socolofsky, Joan Truckenbrod, Vo Vo and Sarah Wertzberger.
Curators are Theo Downes-Le Guin and Nancy Downes-Le Guin. They write:
“Through analysis, metaphor, aesthetics and humor, the artists in this exhibition interrogate and prod at the history and soul of high technology. Some collaborate with the very technologies they critique; others weave by hand, but use data or Internet memes as a basis for woven patterns. Regardless of approach, the artworks tell a nuanced story about the nature of technology, a story both messier and more complex than the myth of linear progress from ‘low’ to ‘high.’”
The JSMA at PSU will host a workshop with Ahree Lee titled “Pattern & Code” on Feb. 9 and 11, and an artist talk with April Bey on March 9 titled “Atlantica: Speculative Fiction and Black Opulence.”
More: pdx.edu/museum-of-art.
Photographs
February exhibitions at Blue Sky Gallery, 122 N.W. Eighth Ave., are Mexican photographer Diego Moreno’s “In My Mind There is Never Silence,” which integrates ancestral imagery of “Mercedarian panzudo” figures that represents sins in a Catholic tradition in his hometown of San Cristobal de la Casas, Chiapas, and Kenny Barrett’s “George,” an exploration on the formulation of character, narrative and identity. They show Feb. 2-25.
More: blueskygallery.org.
Shift Gallery
Waterstone Gallery, 124 N.W. Ninth Ave., presents an eclectic mix of artwork from Shift Gallery, an artist-run space in downtown Seattle. Artists there explore collective experience of the past few years and question how climate change, pandemic isolation and other global and local events have changed their experiences of self and community. It shows Feb. 5-26.
More: waterstonegallery.com.
Gallery info
For information on galleries: Portland Art Dealers Association, padaoregon.org.
— Jason Vondersmith