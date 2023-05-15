A lot of people ride bicycles for fun or commuting, and some ride for purpose, and the Filmed by Bike festival, Thursday-Sunday, May 18-21 at Hollywood Theatre, has something for everybody.
As far as purpose, issues don’t come much more personal and cultural than the ones expressed by the festival’s annual BIPOC Filmmaker Grant recipients.
Eugene Pak made a film, “Riding Han,” about his ride with two others from Mexico to Canada to forward the efforts of an Asian-American in the documentary filmmaking business, as well as shed a light on Asian hate and divisive time in our country during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guarina Lopez made “Carlisle 200” about her ride from Washington, D.C., to Carlisle, Pennsylvania to the place where perhaps the country’s most recognizable Native American boarding school existed, while passing through territories once held by Native people and finishing at the gravesite of many children who died while at the “assimilation” school.
“A core feature of the festival is our commitment to supporting and funding BIPOC filmmakers and bringing more diversity to the cycling community,” said Ayleen Crotty, Filmed by Bike festival director. “Our grant fund showcases the communities and stories that are often overlooked. Funding is a barrier to creating great films, especially for BIPOC filmmakers, and Filmed by Bike plays a role in making change happen.”
There will be more than 51 films, with 47 filmmakers from 13 countries, featured at Filmed by Bike. In addition to being shown at Hollywood Theatre, they’ll be available to stream through the end of 2023.
Pak, who’s originally from Maryland, named his 24-minute film, which screens Saturday, after the Korean word han, which relates to internalized and unresolved collective grief and resentment and rage created by intergenerational trauma and oppression.
“I worked in the outdoor industry for six years, and there weren’t any normal, everyday Asian-Americans going on adventures in films, from what I saw,” he said. “I want to do it myself and make a film of what I want to see.”
The “han” aspect stemmed from frustration of representation and Asian hate that he heard about during COVID (through his mother and brother-in-law, who both had encounters). As far as Asian-American representation in outdoor films, Pak said “they’re doing better nowadays” but more needs to be done to include people of the ethnicity in outdoor films.
Pak’s childhood best friend Young Mazino (who’s also in Netflix’s “Beef”) and brother Matthew Pak joined him on the ride. Neither Mazino nor Matthew Pak had rode more than five miles at any one time, Pak said, but they got used to the daily grind.
“Young did about 80 percent of filming,” Pak said.
“It took about 2 1/2 months. It was the most emotionally and mentally draining trip I’ve personally been on.” But, it was definitely rewarding, he added.
Lopez, of Washington, D.C. and of Pascua Yaqui heritage, made the “Carlisle 200” ride with Tsinnijinnie Russell (Diné) and other activist-bikers to honor the some 200 children buried at Carlisle, while raising awareness of the history and ongoing impact of the residential boarding school system on Indigenous communities.
They passed through Piscataway and Nacotchtank (Anacostan) territory and rode into Massawomeck, Manahoac and Susquehannock lands.
Lopez began making the film — 25 minutes, 30 seconds in length and made by Brave Space Media and Lopez’s Native Women Ride — shortly after Indian graves had been found at the site of a former boarding school in British Columbia, Canada. It fueled the photographer/filmmaker Lopez’s desire to tell the story of United States boarding schools, which had been propped up by the government, Catholic Church and military, she said.
“Here forced assimilation looked differently. The politics of enforcement in the United States happened at different times and different places,” Lopez said. “My dad was a survivor from the West Coast, a Catholic mission schools experience."
Carlisle opened in 1879 and stayed open for 40 years. Lopez said assimilation of children was part of the government’s plan to control Native American people.
“That was one reason why it was a successful genocide,” she said. “Carlisle was the blueprint. I became super obsessed with it,” eventually being allowed to take photographs at the former Carlisle site, which happens to be next to a freeway.
Her experience and education about Carlisle made her “angry, devastated” and committed to making the bicycle trek and the film, which also screens May 20 at Hollywood Theatre.
More: filmedbybike.org.