Time was that founder and president Amy Henderson received some grief for the naming of Geezer Gallery, like it was disparaging to older people rather than a colloquial expression used in good humor.
The early gallery tagline was “A Whole New Old,” but some people couldn’t get past the name Geezer Gallery. Even the New York Times wrote about it.
“We knew it was going to be probably a tough thing, fighting the negative stereotype and social construct of what it means to be older, and putting a positive narrative on it,” she said. “Using a pejorative term and flipping it. We got a lot of pushback. We rarely get that anymore; it’s hard to get negative feedback when you’re trying to get something going.”
Indeed, for any notion of it being a “pejorative,” goodwill by the likes of Henderson and others have made up for it. The name Geezer Gallery certainly helps get attention, the mission behind it is all about quality.
The Geezer Gallery, which has a headquarters at the The Emery building at South Waterfront, continues to be a champion of older artists — 60 years old being the minimum age of featured artists — and, in somewhat big news, it opens up a satellite gallery in the heart of the Pearl District at The Elizabeth Lofts, 333 N.W. Ninth Ave. Artists Liz Thoresen, Candyce Scott and Andrew Wheeler will be featured early on at The Elizabeth Lofts, which promised to allow Geezer Gallery to use bottom-floor space for the foreseeable future. It’s a big deal for Geezer Gallery.
But, that’s not the whole story about Geezer Gallery. Their Therapeutic Arts program has long made trips to adult care facilities and senior centers for multiple-week classes to teach and instruct older residents in how to paint and tell stories, including low-income people and those with dementia and Alzheimer’s. It’s meant to enrich the lives of older adults through creative art expression, and Scott serves as Geezer’s lead Therapeutic Arts facilitator.
And, with access to The Elizabeth Lofts for exhibits, starting on First Thursday, Henderson said Geezer Gallery will turn its Emery building space into a place for vibrant arts education for the public.
Promoting older professional artists who “are generally left out of gallery representation model” (about 20 it works with) while introducing and teaching older citizens how to paint and make other art is a two-pronged way to do business, and it’s all part of the goal that Henderson set when she started Geezer Gallery while in graduate school and opened the first gallery almost 20 year ago.
“I was 34 at the time,” she said. Henderson had seen how companies worked with youth at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and “if it happened with kiddos, it can happen for the other end of the spectrum. It spurred me on. I had a big passion for advocating for older adults and ageism.”
Geezer Gallery has operated continuously for nearly 20 years in Multnomah Village, at a space at Naito Parkway, at Artists Repertory Theatre’s building on Southwest Morrison Street and at a space in Montgomery Park.
“Then COVID hit and I’m amazed we’re still around,” said Henderson. “We were nimble, obtained grants, did classes virtually.”
Now, Geezer Gallery will set up shows at The Elizabeth Lofts. “Thank God,” Henderson said. “Scary, it’s something new.”
The painter Thoresen, 73 and a former arts educator, will have about 40 paintings showing at The Elizabeth Lofts in the new exhibit.
She’s a big fan of Geezer Gallery.
“Their mission is fantastic, especially with Therapeutic Arts, because art is very therapeutic,” said Thoresen, who lives in Beaverton. “Amy Henderson has done an amazing job as president, it’s her baby. They’ve been very kind to me, I’ve had art all around town with them, including Montgomery Park. They’ve been really supportive to me as a senior artist and what they provide to the Portland area.”
Scott’s contacts helped secure The Elizabeth Lofts as exhibit space for Geezer Gallery. Scott has done painting and collage, and she’ll be showing her jewelry work there. Her other pieces are a bit big for the space — two- and three-story mobiles, which OMSI recently displayed. Scott makes art with a compound she developed.
Scott’s role with Geezer Gallery Therapeutic Arts helps many people becoming involved in art. And, it’s very rewarding, going to assisted living and nursing facilities and working with all kinds of retired people, even those with Alzheimer’s and cognitive impairment.
“There are no artistic qualities that are necessary,” said Scott, 73. “We do things that are instant gratification. It’s not something you work on and it takes days to complete. Our artwork is about story.
“We’ve worked with people with addiction and in recovery, some out of prison and acclimating back into society. Most of what we do is with seniors. We’ve worked with World War II veterans, they all completed stories and art work and it was fantastic.”
Geezer Gallery offers six- and 12-week courses, called “Capturing Time,” at the adult care facilities and senior centers, and it’s called “Moment to Moment” for people with Alzheimer’s and cognitive impairment.
“I just guide them and try to remind them to think about their story as they’re doing their artwork,” Scott said. “(Story) has a way of coming out in art. If your story is about being at the beach, then colors you’re working with while thinking of that story will be pastels, relevant to time and period. And it just happens, it really does. The astonishment they experience when completing a course is just amazing, so much gratification.”
The Therapeutic Arts program came about through a year-long study done through Oregon Health & Science University, in which Geezer and officials there measure how making art helped the health of patients — improving cognition, lowering apathy, loneliness and depression and increasing quality of life. Patients did improve while working on art. It’s why Geezer can say its programs are “evidence-based.”
The “Moment to Moment” program is now about five years old and “it’s in such demand. That’s where our heart is,” Henderson said.
Overall, making art with older people is “so rewarding and a modality of health,” she added. “It’s not just improved quality of life and challenging themselves, but they never thought they could do it, and it takes courage. The social benefits and physical benefits are really important.”
For more on Geezer Gallery, see geezergallery.com.