The singer and actor Onry had a memorable day during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when he joined Portland State University graduate Madisen Hallberg for a beautiful rendition of the national anthem on the city campus, creating a viral moment that drew admirers from celebrities to politicians to ordinary citizens around the country.
Not to mention, Onry, aka Emmanuel Henried, also has put out albums, enjoying a successful career in music, including with opera.
Being a thankful person, Onry reflected on his good fortune and notoriety. He thought about the people who came before him while growing up in Portland. He wanted to do something for them. The result is a year-long project called “Flowers for Black Elders,” in which Onry as executive director, along with executive producer Joni Whitworth and photographer Brett Brown, celebrate Black musicians from Northeast Portland with portraits, audio story, interviews, music and an art exhibit at Nationale, 15 S.E. 22nd Ave., through Feb. 25.
You know when audience members toss flowers on to the stage after an opera or theater performance, showing their appreciation to the singers and performers? It was the concept that Onry wanted for the project, and it’s a nice tribute to the five artists featured — Saeeda Wright, Alonzo Chadwick, Derrick McDuffey, Mel Brown and Libretto Jackson — during Black History Month.
“It started with me going viral during the pandemic, and I realized there was a lot of press I was receiving,” Onry said.
“It felt like the world at large failed to witness the shoulders that I’m standing on, the individuals who have been around for decades doing this soul work, dedicating themselves to Portland and not leaving outside that. They are individuals who have stayed dedicated for many years. Those individuals are the foundation of what I do today.”
He added: “‘Flowers for Black Elders’ represents the notion that we must give our peers and mentors their flowers — figuratively and literally — while they are still alive, helping sustain and continue their artistic traditions long into the future.”
Granted, Onry admitted that the musicians honored could have been many more. He started with a list of about 20, and narrowed it down.
Friends and mentors
He had worked with Wright and Chadwick for nearly two decades, as they helped him attain backup gigs, and he knew McDuffey from the gospel realm in Portland. The drummer and Portland native Brown, a family friend of Onry’s, has long been a Portland institution, having played with the likes of Marvin Gaye in his illustrious career. And, Jackson has quite the story: The former gang member exited prison, for robbery, a better man and has worked with the youth of Portland.
“Libretto has this really inspiring and compelling story of learning music from the streets and going to jail and serving time and having it as an outlet, and immersing himself back into society and thriving with music, wellness, and art with his nonprofit,” Onry said. “The hip-hop community really reveres him, and he has gifted me with experience working on albums in the past.”
He added: “With me being an opera singer, I had access to hip hop, gospel and musical theater, and it helped me become who I am today.”
In addition to the exhibit at Nationale, there’ll be a closing event at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at One Grand Gallery, 1000 E. Burnside, which will additionally highlight Black and queer artists who Onry and Whitworth consider to be “creative founders.”
Financial support for the project came from Oregon Community Foundation’s Creative Heights Grant, as well as Oregon Humanities, National Endowment of the Humanities and Regional Arts & Culture Council. Onry, along with Whitworth and her queer artist collective Future Prairie, actually finished the project while being artists-in-residence at Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center, which the city of Portland hopes to turn into a hub for the Black arts and culture community.
Whitworth and Future Prairie have a podcast, and have made a number of short films, including “Self Defense,” about abuse of people on the autism spectrum in the modern mental health system, and “Lilies,” a lesbian love story. Whitworth helped raise money and organize people and logistics for “Flowers for Black Elders.”
Whitworth said: “I was making art, but not aesthetically.”
Whitworth said the musicians were flattered, excited and honored to be selected to be featured in “Flowers for Black Elders.” The project wanted to honor the work they had done in the past.
“It was very hard” to cut it to five people being featured, Whitworth said. “We had so many people say, ‘How come you didn’t include my uncle?’ You have to choose some and go with them. We recognize there are so many more we could have included.” There may be similar projects done in the future, Whitworth added.
Colorful photos
Brown, who has worked as a 3D artist in the video game industry and in footwear design, met Onry through mutual friends and, during the pandemic, he started doing photography — literally, Brown has only been shooting photos, mostly artistic portraits, for a couple years.
“I spent a whole lot of time practicing stuff in my apartment, and it naturally progressed and I’ve had people say, ‘Oh, man, your work is dope,’” he said.
Onry asked him to be part of the project last fall. The neophyte photographer knew that lighting would be prominent for the portraits, because, as he points out, it’s really important when shooting photographs of Black people.
“Definitely when it comes to photographing Black people, with the black skin, I wanted to do something vibrant and striking,” he said. “Colorful was everything, and I wanted to be consistent with blue key light. Like in the movie ‘Moonlight’ (2016), one of the lines in the movie is, ‘Black boys look blue in the moonlight.’
“I’ve had conversations with others who shot photos of Black people. A lot of photographers don’t know a way to light on Black skin.” Wright, he added, was reluctant because of past experiences with photographers, but Brown said “by the end she was having the time of her life.”
He added: “Libretto, physically he’s such an imposing person. Even when shooting him, the type of lighting — I didn’t have a plan in place. I wanted to go into each day with blue light, and everything else I'd figure it out on fly. Onry said we needed a durag; it was purple, and the flowers were yellow but you put light on it they turned purple. Totally organic.”
The project really came together, Onry said. He’s proud of it, and happy with the collaboration with Whitworth and Brown and, of course, the musicians.
“The art I create does not exist without these individuals,” he said. “If one of us begins to thrive, we carry along with us those who have helped with identity and art. From a deep place, I wanted to honor these individuals.
“A lot of people see award-winning artists doing great things, but there are amazing artists who need light shed on them. I chose these artists specifically because I’ve witnessed these individuals be underpaid and working tirelessly doing 3-4 gigs a day just to make rent. Doing stuff around the world and not necessarily having anything to show for it. There should be more money that matches with these stories. How do we pour back into our community and shed light on the real artists who cultivate a culture that is being gentrified right now, and quickly? There’s a culture that came before them, and it’s not dead. It’s been added on, but a Black culture is still alive today.”