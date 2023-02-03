The singer and actor Onry had a memorable day during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when he joined Portland State University graduate Madisen Hallberg for a beautiful rendition of the national anthem on the city campus, creating a viral moment that drew admirers from celebrities to politicians to ordinary citizens around the country.

Not to mention, Onry, aka Emmanuel Henried, also has put out albums, enjoying a successful career in music, including with opera.

Tags

Reporter

“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered. “We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them. “Thank you for reading.”

Recommended for you