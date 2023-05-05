All versions of the 2023 Ford Maverick feature an 8-inch infotainment screen and a wide range of safety feature. The Ford Co-Pilot 360 system is optional, with adaptive cruise control and lane assistance.
The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor package comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, all-wheel-drive, an off-road tuned suspension, skid plates and more.
Courtesy photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The optional tow package that comes standard on the 2023 Ford Maverick enable it to tow up to 4,000 pounds.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The interior of the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor features leather seats with special trim.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The 4.5-foot bed on the 2023 Ford Maverick can carry up to 1.500 pounds.
Pickup trucks have been getting bigger for decades. A modern full-size half-ton truck is huge now, compared to what they were 20 years ago. For the most part, consumer preferences have driven that growth. But after a decade with very few midsize trucks available and no compact trucks at all, both buyers and automakers are thinking smaller again.
The virtues of a small truck include affordability, ease of parking, and excellent performance. Compact trucks tend to be nimble, quick, and they work hard, well above what you expect for their size. Ford’s Maverick lineup offers the best of all those values, with a comfortable crew cab interior.
The Maverick is based on the same crossover SUV platform as the Escape and Bronco Sport compact SUVs. So it has independent rear suspension, a short 4.5-foot bed, and a four-door crew cab.
Best of all, the Maverick is available with two distinct drivelines. A gas-saving hybrid with front-wheel drive and a peppy 2.0-liter turbo with your choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive. This makes the Maverick uniquely adaptable for the many use cases for a mini truck. The cherry on the sundae is that the hybrid is the most affordable entry-level model.
Our test truck this time has the 2.0-liter engine with all-wheel drive, and the optional Tremor off-road package. The engine makes an impressive 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, and the $2,995 Tremor package adds an off-road tuned suspension, “Trail Control” traction assistance, skid plates, an electronic locking rear differential, a transmission cooler, towing package with a Class 3 hitch, and special Tremor trim inside and out. The tow package means the Tremor can pull up to 4,000 pounds, and it has a 1,500-pound bed payload capacity.
Inside the Maverick, you will find a simple, functional interior of the sort you used to get in a small truck — only with a full set of modern conveniences. The 8-inch infotainment screen is compact and functional, and there are large pockets in the doors. Depending on the trim level, you can get a variety of interior materials, but most are cloth. The seats are comfortable and there's plenty of room. This is an interior you can live with.
Speaking of living, the Maverick comes with all the standard safety features you've come to expect in a new vehicle. Perhaps the best safety feature is that the Maverick provides excellent visibility in all directions. Still, you can get the Maverick with advanced driver assistance. The Ford Co-Pilot 360 system is optional, with adaptive cruise control and lane assistance.
The on-road driving experience is what will sell you on the Maverick. It’s quick, nimble, and easy to drive. One feature to call out is the independent rear suspension. This more than anything else gives the Maverick a smooth, stable ride and precise, predictable handling. Yet you really don't give up anything in the way of towing and hauling capability for that change.
The Maverick starts at $24,190 for the base trim hybrid, including the $1,595 destination fee. That's a great truck and if you need to save money, it's a solid choice. But the Maverick you want is the 2.0-liter Ecoboost with AWD. That one has a base price of $26,410 including all fees. Adding the 4K tow package, which we recommend, brings your Maverick to $27,155.
A pickup under $30,000 is crazy cheap by truck standards. If you went all-in on the advanced AWD in the Tremor Off-Road package and Lariat trim like our test vehicle, it will be about $35,000, which is still not bad. But we think you can bring home a Maverick you will love for under $30,000. Play with Ford's online configurator and see what you think.