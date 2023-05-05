Pickup trucks have been getting bigger for decades. A modern full-size half-ton truck is huge now, compared to what they were 20 years ago. For the most part, consumer preferences have driven that growth. But after a decade with very few midsize trucks available and no compact trucks at all, both buyers and automakers are thinking smaller again.

The virtues of a small truck include affordability, ease of parking, and excellent performance. Compact trucks tend to be nimble, quick, and they work hard, well above what you expect for their size. Ford’s Maverick lineup offers the best of all those values, with a comfortable crew cab interior.