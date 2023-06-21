Formula E uses identical electric-powered open wheel formula cars. Teams are free to develop their own electric motors, but total output is limited to about 400 horsepower. The last race (above) was the 2023 Jakarta ePrix, eighth meeting of the 2022-23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, on the Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit from June 2 to 3, in Jakarta, Indonesia.
On Portland’s fast, flowing course, the driver in the lead has to overcome more aerodynamic drag. That will lead to more lead changes as drivers try to save electricity while maintaining their position.
The TAG Heuer Porsche driven by Pascal Wehrlei is leading the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship by just one point before racing at the Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 24.
Pascal Wehrlein of the TAG Heuer Porsche team is leading the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship series coming to Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 24.
Battery power at the start of the race is enough to carry a car about 60% of the distance. Drivers must make up their own energy by regeneration during braking to finish the race.
The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will race at Portland International Raceway this Saturday, June 24, at 5 p.m. But before the cars have even hit the track for practice, organizers have announced that the all-electric open wheel racing series will return for a second race next year, on June 29, 2024.
Before they think about next year, however, the 11 teams and 22 drivers that make up the Formula E series are laser-focused on this weekend’s contest right here in the Rose City. This weekend’s race is the 12th round of competition in the ninth season for the international series. The standings are close, and with only four races left in the 2023 season after Portland, every driver is looking to improve his position.