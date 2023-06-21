The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will race at Portland International Raceway this Saturday, June 24, at 5 p.m. But before the cars have even hit the track for practice, organizers have announced that the all-electric open wheel racing series will return for a second race next year, on June 29, 2024.

Before they think about next year, however, the 11 teams and 22 drivers that make up the Formula E series are laser-focused on this weekend’s contest right here in the Rose City. This weekend’s race is the 12th round of competition in the ninth season for the international series. The standings are close, and with only four races left in the 2023 season after Portland, every driver is looking to improve his position.