Traditionally, heavy-duty ¾-ton and 1-ton pickup trucks were made for working use. They’re designed to tow heavy equipment trailers and haul heavy loads. But today, they’re also designed for luxury. The just-released 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 Denali Ultimate is a perfect example. This truck is equally at home at the job site, or at the country club.

The 2024 line from GMC has been given a mid-cycle update, so it’s more powerful, looks more masculine, has bigger wheels, and the designers gave it a more prominent grille. That’s par for recent years, as automakers seek to make their trucks look big and tough.