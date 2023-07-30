In keeping with recent trends, the 2024 GMC Sierra has been given a mid-cycle update, so it’s more powerful, looks more masculine, has bigger wheels, and has a more prominent grille. The new Denali Ultimate trim offers genuine luxury.
If you buy up to the new Denali Ultimate trim level, you’ll enjoy the full-grain leather upholstery and open-pore Paldao hardwood trim. The leather extends to the door panels and the rear seats, and the front seats offer heat, ventilation, and massage.
The 2024 GMC Siera is available with a regular cab, extended cab or crew cab.
he 2024 GMC Sierra HD is available with a 6.6-liter gas V-8 engine or a 6.6-liter Duramax turbo-diesel, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and real four-wheel-drive.
The 2024 Sierra HD ]gets new interiors on most of the six trim levels in the lineup and is available with practically all advanced automotive technologies..
The is enough room in the back seat of the 2024 GMC Sierra Crew Cab for three adults to ride in comfort.
The 2024 GMC Sierra can be ordered with an 8-foot bed and tow up to 22,500-pounds, properly equipped.
Traditionally, heavy-duty ¾-ton and 1-ton pickup trucks were made for working use. They’re designed to tow heavy equipment trailers and haul heavy loads. But today, they’re also designed for luxury. The just-released 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 Denali Ultimate is a perfect example. This truck is equally at home at the job site, or at the country club.
The 2024 line from GMC has been given a mid-cycle update, so it’s more powerful, looks more masculine, has bigger wheels, and the designers gave it a more prominent grille. That’s par for recent years, as automakers seek to make their trucks look big and tough.