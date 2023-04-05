They’ll be dancing with ballerinas — kind of, as GDB puppy raisers and their pups will be attending the dress rehearsal of Oregon Ballet Theatre’s “Firebird,” 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Newmark. Theatre.
There’ll be about 12 guide dog puppies and their raisers taking part. It provides an opportunity for the young canine heroes to learn to navigate dance performances, settle in public and experience different sights and sounds, organizers said. The pups are being raised to be guide dogs, breeder dogs or K9 workers.
And, Oregon Ballet Theatre wants to emphasize that their performances can be accessed by everybody,
More from Guide Dogs for the Blind:
Puppy raisers from GDB teach puppies raising manners and provide them with a variety of socialization experiences. Puppies are with their raisers from approximately eight weeks old until they are 13-15 months old. Taking puppies on outings like this is an integral part of that training. This partnership will help train future guide dogs to accompany members of the blind and visually impaired community at concerts and theater events.
