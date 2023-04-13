Henk Pander, a renowned and occasionally controversial longtime member of Portland arts scene, passed away from cancer at age 85 on April 7.
Before he died, his son Jacob, a local artist and filmmaker, made two documentaries about his father that explore his remarkable life. Both are available for free on Jacob’s YouTube page.
The first, titled “Painted Life,” was released in 2003. Shifting through times and locales, it covers the large family Henk was born into in the Netherlands in 1937, the German invasion of the county that shaped his lifelong opposition to totalitarianism, the extensive formal arts education he received before moving to Portland in 1965, and his abrupt immersion in the city’s emerging art world, anti-Vietnam War protest movement, and drug-influenced counter-culture.
“Moving to America was a tremendous learning experience. There was a lot I had to absorb and I had to make my own way,” Pander said in the documentary.
At the time, Portland only had a handful of serious art galleries, including the Image Gallery, founded by artist Jack McLarty and his wife Barbara, and the Fountain Fine Arts Gallery, founded by arts supporter and philanthropist Arlene Schnitzer. Especially interesting in the documentary are photographs and early videos of Portland at the time, including Henk as a teacher at the former Portland Art Museum Art School and as a set designer for the newly-formed Storefront Theater — following a now-absurd sounding controversy over some of his nude paintings displayed at Portland State University in 1969.
The documentary includes images of newspaper stories at the time that show Portland police actually investigated Henk for pornography, however, temporarily making his paintings unsaleable, and prompting his shift to poster illustrations and the set designs he describes as “massive installations with a built-in audience.”
Family strife
“Painted Life” also documents Henk’s strained relationship with his father, Jaap Pander, a commercial artist who found success doing Bible illustrations for a number of publishers. As a developing young artist, Henk rebelled against his father’s apparent belief in the Bible, and the two did not reconcile before Jaap unexpectedly died at a relatively young age. The film follows Henk on a return trip to the Netherlands many years later where he took possession of some of his father’s paintings — including ones done only for himself — and came to eventually better understand and unexpectedly love his father.
“Now, 15 years older when my father died, I saw his art and realized that whatever I did wrong in my youthful arrogance, I never has a chance to set it right,” Henk says regretfully in the film.
Jacob told the Portland Tribune the film began in the late 1990s as an effort to document Henk creating a large-scale oil painting in his former art studio on the top floor of an old warehouse building in Northwest Portland. After interviewing him, Jacob said, the project soon evolved into a search to know his father better.
“In the late '90s, Henk purchased a used camper trailer. He invited me to set out on its maiden voyage for a test drive of this new mode of exploration. The destination was a military airplane graveyard called AMARC (Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group), a desert landscape scattered with the remnants of the Cold War B-52 fleet and other mothballed military craft. An ideal spot for Henk to paint and for me to film. This three-week journey from Portland to Tucson, Arizona brought us closer together, moving me from the contentious conflicts of young men and their fathers, ultimately bonding us more than any other experience in my adult life,” Jacob said.
Henk also maintained a good relationship with his other son, Arnold, a Portland artist who works with Jacob on graphic novels under the name Pander Bros.
Other doc
“The Stain” was filmed during the social justice protests that shook Portland in 2020. Henk and Jacob took many trips together to the epicenter of the most violent protests, the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse and Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland. Both documented some of the clashes between police and protesters, with Henk’s returning to his studio to paint a series of large works on what he considered “a stain” on the country.
Although alarmed by what he perceived as the growing totalitarianism of the Trump Administration, Henk was also clearly uncomfortable with the repeated violent assaults on both buildings, especially the Justice Center he thought was architecturally “beautiful.”
“His work has always explored conflict, always finding ways to paint events close at hand that also resonate on a universal level. So when the Portland Black Lives Matter protests gathered steam, attracted armed counter protesters waving confederate flags, and provoked a federal military presence, Henk was eager to go down to the protests himself. This was before there was a vaccine for COVID-19, and Henk being in a high-risk age, I was reluctant to bring him down into the crowds, but he was determined,” Jacob said.
The results were four large oil paintings that were shown at the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education in the spring of 2022 in an exhibit titled, “Henk Pander, the artist as eyewitness to history.”
The outsider
In both documentaries, Henk repeatedly describes himself as an outsider looking at the county he is living in. Although he eventually became an American citizen, it is clear he has always maintained an arms length relationship to his adopted home. He struggles to reconciles its successes and failure, explaining he realizes that people around the world both love and hate the United States.
“You can do whatever you want to do out there,” Henk says, contrasting American culture to some of the social restrictions of the Netherlands, before admitting the United States always seems to be involved in “warfare.”
Despite the controversy over his 1969 PSU show, Henk was eventually embraced by the arts establishment. According to Jacob, over the years, he had shows and was represented at the Fountain, Elizabeth Leach, Alicia Duckler, and Laura Russo galleries. He was also commissioned for numerous high-profile projects, including the officials portraits of former Oregon governors Tom McCall and John Kitzhaber that hang in the State Capitol. More recently, Henk began representing himself and dealing directly with collectors a few years ago, Jacob said.
Ironically, given the controversy of the PSU show, Henk’s last public exhibit was titled “The Ordeal” at another institution of higher eduction, Clackamas Community College, in January of this year. It included eight large paintings and six smaller illustrations, mostly about death and destruction.
“The whole exhibition is about these times we’re living in,” Henk told Oregon ArtWatch when it opened.
Over 100 of Henk Pander’s works can be seen at henkpander.format.com/paintings#1.
“Painted Life” can be seen at youtu.be/qNF8hhzQGQE
“The Stain” can be seen at youtu.be/xwCeZsaFjTo