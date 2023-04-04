Literary Arts announced Oregon Book Awards winners, as part of a ceremony Monday night at The Armory.
There were 34 finalists as judged by out-of-state judges, from a total of 202 submitted titles. Here are the books judged to be the best:
Sindya Bhanoo of Corvallis, "Seeking Fortune Elsewhere: Stories" (Catapult)
Eric Tran of Portland, "Mouth, Sugar, and Smoke" (Diode Editions)
Sara Jean Accuardi of Portland, "The Storyteller"
Lauren Kessler of Eugene, "Free: Two Years, Six Lives, and the Long Journey Home" (Sourcebooks)
Casey Parks of Portland, "Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery" (Alfred A. Knopf)
Waka T. Brown of West Linn, "Dream, Annie, Dream" (HarperCollins/Quill Tree Books)
Dane Liu of Portland, "Friends Are Friends, Forever" (Henry Holt and Company)
Dawn Babb Prochovnic of Portland
Gary Miranda of Redmond
