Jimmie Herrod photo from AGT

Jimmie Herrod wants to make a push to be a solo artist, and he hopes his appearance on "America's Got Talent: All Stars" helps.

 Courtesy Photo: Trae Patton

Portland singer Jimmie Herrod wowed the judges again recently on “America’s Got Talent: All Stars,” as he had done in making the “AGT” finals in season 16 in spring 2022.

And, although he didn’t advance on the “AGT: All Stars” show, Herrod hopes that he made another statement about himself: He wants to be a successful solo artist.