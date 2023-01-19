special section Home & Garden Magazine - January 2023 Pamplin Media Group Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save See what's new in the January edition of Home & Garden Living Magazine. In this month's issue:Your front door says it allKate Schell's "Milkweed & Honey"Safer bathrooms for seniorsJanuary gardening calendarRead this month's magazine HERE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags January Calendar Front Door Publishing Building Industry Gardening Edition Month Bathroom Home & Garden Living Magazine Recommended for you Local Events