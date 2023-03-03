One of his opponents was just too much for Portland’s Avi Gupta to overtake in the “Jeopardy!” High School Reunion Tournament semifinals on Friday on KATU (2).
Gupta, a Catlin Gabel School graduate and a 21-year-old Stanford senior who won the 2019 “Jeopardy!” teen tournament, missed his first three questions and fell to negative $3,000 right away. Meanwhile, Jackson Jones surged way ahead.
After the Jeopardy round, Jones had $6,800 to Lucas Miner’s $800 and Gupta’s $200. Jones moved to $21,000 and safely ahead after the Double Jeopardy round, while Miner missed a Double Jeopardy clue to fall to $0 at one point and Gupta, although playing better, sat at $8,600 and not within striking distance of Jones.
The Final Jeopardy, in the category American Literature, was: “Letters, pocket knives, C rations and steel helmets are among the tangible items referred to in the title of this modern war classic.”
Miner answered correctly, “What are ‘The Things They Carried,’” and his bet left him at $4,802.
Gupta didn’t have an answer, instead writing, “Thank you! I love you all, (Go Card!),” a shoutout to Stanford, losing $1,948 and sitting at $6,652.
Jones answered, “What is ‘Farewell to Arms,’ and lost $1,220 to leave him at $19,780. So, he moved on.
