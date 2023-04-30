When I first drove the Infiniti QX80 years ago, I thought it was a big SUAnd it was big for the era, back in 2010. But Infiniti has continued to make the QX80 on the same platform for the last 13 years, while the rest of the SUV world has grown and grown again. So now, the 2023 QX80 feels like a delightfully right-sized SUV. It’s still technically a full-size luxury SUV, but it feels more nimble and easy to deal with than the current crop of giant battlewagons.
The QX80 is a body-on-frame design, but carries fully independent suspension at all four corners. That delivers greatly improved ride and handling, and the Infiniti also comes with a “Hydraulic Body Motion Control System” that gives the QX80 a stable and confidence-inspiring ride. You’ll never feel like the Infiniti is wallowing in corners.
Under the hood, you get the same Nissan/Infiniti 5.6-liter V8 engine that powers the Nissan Titan pickup trucks. This engine is fully developed, solid, and proven reliable. You’ll get 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, passed through a 7-speed automatic transmission and a real two-speed transfer case for Infiniti’s advanced four-wheel drive system.
Like other modern 4WD systems, Nissan not only gives you high-range and low-range gears, but also an automatic setting that simulates full time all-wheel drive. You can put the QX80 in automatic mode and leave it there all winter long for enhanced traction when you need it. As an added benefit, because of the QX80’s body-on-frame design, it will tow up to 8,500 pounds.
Inside, the QX80 delivers the luxury experience you expect from a vehicle of this class, while maintaining the sporty demeanor that is the signature feature of Infiniti products. There’s no effort to go over the top with futuristic tech here, but you get a good-sized center screen, easy-to-use controls with real buttons and dials, and comfortable seats that can be heated and ventilated depending on the trim level. At the top Sensory trim level, everything is upholstered in soft semi-aniline leather, the outboard rear seats are also heated, and the third-row folds flat at the touch of a button.
When it comes to safety, the Infiniti gets top marks for its full suite of advanced features. In the Sensory trim we tested, the QX80 comes with all the collision mitigation and lane keeping functions, plus automatic high beams, blind spot monitoring, 360-degree camera system, forward and reverse parking assist, and adaptive cruise control.
The QX80 comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation at the Sensory trim level, but it also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and wire-connected Android Auto if you buy the QX80 without nav. The system even supports Alexa, so your voice control works very well. Your audio comes from a 17-speaker Bose system. There’s a wireless charging pad, too. Optionally, you can get dual rear seat entertainment screens, which is listed as “complimentary” on the window sticker for our test vehicle, but do confirm that with your Infiniti dealer.
On the road, Infiniti always excels at the driving experience and the QX80 is no exception. I’m not saying it drives like a Q60 coupe, but in the world of full-size SUVs, you’ll enjoy the taut suspension and responsive steering along with the smaller size and lower overall weight of this SUV. Where other brands are large and ponderous, the QX80 is eager to move and easy to drive.
Infiniti provides the QX80 in three trim levels: Luxe, Premium Select, and Sensory. If you’re looking to save some money, the basic Luxe trim starts at $72,700. You get a nice SUV with all the safety stuff and it supports CarPlay and Android, so you can use that for navigation. The mid-grade Premium Select trim starts at $77,300 and mostly adds . The top Sensory trim starts at $84,350 for rear-drive, and with 4WD for $87,450.
If you’re shopping the luxury SUV segment, don’t let the recently updated models convince you to bypass the Infiniti dealer. The QX80 is worth your consideration and a test drive.