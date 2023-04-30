When I first drove the Infiniti QX80 years ago, I thought it was a big SUAnd it was big for the era, back in 2010. But Infiniti has continued to make the QX80 on the same platform for the last 13 years, while the rest of the SUV world has grown and grown again. So now, the 2023 QX80 feels like a delightfully right-sized SUV. It’s still technically a full-size luxury SUV, but it feels more nimble and easy to deal with than the current crop of giant battlewagons.

The QX80 is a body-on-frame design, but carries fully independent suspension at all four corners. That delivers greatly improved ride and handling, and the Infiniti also comes with a “Hydraulic Body Motion Control System” that gives the QX80 a stable and confidence-inspiring ride. You’ll never feel like the Infiniti is wallowing in corners.