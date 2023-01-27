If a city-supported, committed effort toward making Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center a hub for the Black arts and culture community comes to fruition, it could be a beautiful thing, organizers said.
Fit with federally funded grants, artists once again have taken up residency at IFCC, located at 5340 N. Interstate Ave. in the Overlook Neighborhood, and a feasibility study funded by the city of Portland will look into whether making the center can be done — and how much it will cost.
But, the dream, fueled by equity, lives. Then-Commissioner Charles Jordan helped transform an old firehouse into a center for the Black community in 1982, but management changed hands from the nonprofit IFCC, Inc. to Ethos in 2010, and it has remained fairly dormant since 2014 — it’s been used by arts group on a lease basis in the past four years. Like always, artists need work space in the city, and especially space for Black artists and to celebrate the city’s Black community that has seen its share of displacement through the years.
“The IFCC in its 40-year history has done a phenomenal job meeting that need,” said Prentice Onayemi, a member of the project’s Community Advisory Committee, and a theater artist with his company Grains of Salt. “Part of the reason it’s important for a project like this to exist is it’s important to recognize that artists shouldn’t have to be real estate developers at the same time, but to have space to achieve their goals.
“It’s exciting to see the combination of players coming together to provide that space, crafted in a way that allows for on-ramps for so many different types of artists to eventually call it home.”
Mind you, it’ll take some time. Portland Parks and Recreation, which manages the center, and the Community Advisory Committee have started plans to reactivate the center in the next 2 1/2 years. Artist residencies and public programs have been announced, which support the vision of IFCC being a place where the history of Portland’s Black community — including its arts and culture — can be presented, displayed, discussed and honored, the city said.
The center includes a 99-seat black box theater, a rehearsal studio and art gallery, and the Community Advisory Committee has proposed a program and financial framework that will honor the history and roots of the Black community.
It could be called the Center for Black Arts and Culture, if completed. The committee would be turned into a nonprofit and help run IFCC.
“The Community Advisory Committee’s vision for IFCC reflects the vision of a more inclusive parks and recreation system,” said Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio. “I am thrilled to see IFCC come alive with working artists … and I am grateful to my fellow commissioners for prioritizing this investment.”
Indeed, artists took up residence in October 2022. Theater artist/playwright Kwik Jones was among the first residents, Oct. 16-Dec. 16. Artist grants and residency programs are funded by council-approved $500,000 of the American Recovery Plan Act, which supports relief and recovery for artists who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s funding coming from the council-approved $2 million Relief and Recovery for Artists of Color, managed by the City Arts Program.
“Being in there rejuvenated me, to be honest,” said Jones, who, years ago, attended Jefferson High School. “For me it was just great having a brotherhood and sisterhood of artists, people who understand art. I didn’t feel like an alien talking with my family about art. We could really talk about the struggles of being artists and what we deal with; it’s a community thing, organic and fun.
“I grew up (at IFCC), it’s the first place I saw a play. It was exciting (back in the ’80s), I had not seen anything like that before. My parents were not into arts — dad was a sharecropper, and mom grew up on a farm. Arts came to me by school, taking trips to watch live performances (at IFCC). From there, I wrote scripts, and felt energized. My daughter took African dance there. It’s been a part of my life. My first play sold out at IFCC, ‘Voices’ in 2005.
“It was an honor and a great experience” to be able to work at IFCC every day, “and I want more.”
Other resident artists are Domo Branch, Machado Mijiga and Future Prairie/Onry (currently), as well as James Bullock, Breana DePriest, Lauren Modica, Brian Parham, Aaron Spriggs and Studio Abioto/Black Artists Gathering. Artists are asked to activate IFCC with at least one event — performance, exhibit, artist talk, etc. — as they work at IFCC in a series of nine-week cycles through September 2023. Collaboration has been encouraged among artists in genres such as theater, music, writing, visual arts and more.
It’s open to artists, now and in the future, “who are in line with the Community Advisory Committee’s vision as well as project goals — honoring IFCC roots in the Black community. It’s not designed just for Black artists,” said Soo Pak, PP&R arts and culture manager. “There are many Black artists in residency, but it’s not 100%.”
The city will fund, through 2020 Parks Local Option Levy, the feasibility study by Concordia LLC, a firm specializing in architecture, planning and community engagement to create spaces that can help communities become more equitable, resilient, prosperous and connected. Concordia will produce market, financial and operational analyses to determine a sustainable operating plan.
“The third piece of this: ‘Is there capital funding to support this vision?’” Pak said. “At this point there isn’t a commitment to capital dollars. We’re doing due diligence to establish the center as feasible. Once it’s feasible, we’d go to the (city) council for report and support, then go about securing dollars, city or otherwise. We could possibly leverage city dollars, or work with the future nonprofit to advocate and fund-raise.”
The center would need some renovating, Community Advisory Committee members said.
“(Black box) 99 seats lacks economy of scale,” Pak said. “And you can’t have events upstairs and downstairs. We’ve run some numbers. It functioned fine for 34 years, but it’s not a sustainable building for a financial and programming model perspective.”
Said Onayemi: “If we put all this energy toward making IFCC this anchor, it needs to meet the needs of practitioners and audiences of tomorrow.”
Onayemi grew up in Chicago and worked in New York, and moved to Portland in 2017. In addition to theater, he owns Foglight Farms, a 400-chicken farm in Hillsboro. He raises chickens, sells eggs — business has been good lately. He has passionately been involved with the Community Advisory Committee, in large part because “these are strategies to mitigate against cultural displacement.”
He added: “What made the community was not just the existence of people, but culture that anchored the community. … There are a number of cultural organizations that are doing great work in surrounding neighborhoods, but no other that have such a powerful group of people at the table that are aligned with the vision, that (IFCC) truly serves as that anchor.”
“We asked the community for support,” said Maija Spencer, PP&R community engagement coordinator, “and they step forward every time.”
“I proudly support this community-led partnership that will reinvigorate and enhance the original vision of IFCC,” said Adena Long, PP&R director.
Community Advisory Committee members include Cynthia Sulaski of the Overlook Neighborhood Association, artist/writer S. Renee Mitchell, Helen Daltoso of Regional Arts & Culture Council and Creative Laureate of Portland Subashini Ganesan-Forbes.
“It’s an honor to be a small part contributing to the success of this project — 4 1/2 years of the Community Advisory Committee, the tireless commitment of Parks to drive things forward,” Onayemi said. “When you touch this project you recognize you’re standing on the shoulders of those who came before, and it calls out the best in you. We hope to continue to harmonize, and this year can be an inflection point, and we’ll take this incredible energy and make it actionable toward a dynamic future for the Black arts community, and city of Portland.”