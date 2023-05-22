It’s 117 years old now and the start of the fair season, and it’s unlike how other counties put on their fairs, taking place at an amusement park Memorial Day Weekend even as another big party happens downriver.
The Multnomah County Fair likes it just the way it is.
“It’s a little fair, and we’re doing our best,” said Mary Beth Coffey, fair producer, of the Multnomah County Fair, Saturday through Monday, May 27-29, at Oaks Amusement Park.
The fair welcomes people from all cultures — celebrates cultures, actually — and provides many traditional activities of fairs: stage entertainment, barn animals, food, vendors and art displays, as well as an Encanto sing-along, free Loteria (bingo), Weiner Dog Races, a Hip-Hop Dance contest and more. And, of course, it’s held at Oaks Amusement Park, meaning carnival rides and games galore.
The Multnomah County Fair used to be held in Gresham, and then the Expo Center, and Oaks Amusement Park, 7805 S.E. Oaks Park Way, has been home for many years. It has a long history. The fair has taken place during Memorial Day Weekend for many years — at the same time as the start of the Rose Festival and its CityFair at Waterfront Park.
It sure would make sense for there to be a partnership between the Rose Festival and the Multnomah County Fair, wouldn’t it? After all, the Rose Festival partnered with the Oregon Brewers Festival, incorporating one of Portland’s more popular gatherings. But, the fair and festival remain autonomous — as of now.
“I’m open to anybody partying together,” Coffey said. “It hasn’t happened. Life goes on.”
Memorial Day Weekend works for the fair because it allows crews to clean up Oaks Amusement Park before the picnic and carnival business starts. (Coffey should know; she used to be senior manager at Oaks Park for years.) And, in past years, a June fair involved big animals through Future Farmers of America and 4-H clubs, but they have largely been discontinued in county schools.
“It works for everybody,” Coffey said. “I think it’ll be that way (Memorial Day Weekend) for a long time.”
Through the years, the fair has been more proactive about offering events for people with different backgrounds and cultures.
“We reach out to everybody — families, kids, grandma and grandpa,” Coffey said. “It’s really become a melting pot in Multnomah County, and we’re focused on cultural activities.”
There’ll be the Encanto sing-along and Sunday La Familia Day, which includes Loteria (bingo), music, dance and food carts, which appeals to Hispanic folks. “It’s our biggest day,” Coffey said. “They love Oaks Park. We spend quite a bit of time reaching out to the Latino community, and we have a tremendous rapport.”
Bridging Voices (LGBTQ+ choir with children) also serves as outreach.
Other highlights are the Cleveland High School robotics team, the Pig Mice, made up of longtime friends, competing against other schools, and a show by the Roosevelt High School improv team Ruckus.
For the first time in many years, Coffey said, a Multnomah County commissioner plans to be in attendance — Sharon Meieran during the fair kickoff on Saturday.
“We have small animals — sheep and goats — so kids can see what animals look like. We have walk-around characters; The Little Mermaid will be there, because (‘The Little Mermaid’) movie is opening that weekend,” Coffey said. Buzz Lightyear will also be there.
On Monday, there’ll be a big Low Rider Car Show and School of Rock, Hoop Girl and Hip Hop Dance performances.
“There is a cultural emphasis. We’ve had to turn the fair a bit, but it seems to be relevant and fun and people are coming,” Coffey said.
The fair is free to attend, but rides and new parking fees ($5 per car) are sold separately. It’s open noon to 7 p.m. all three days.
More: multcofair.com, oakspark.com.