Nothing says spring and nice weather like a parade with a lot of people smiling and having fun — just what organizers expect Saturday, April 29 for the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade.
And, it’s the first 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic — another reason to celebrate.
There’ll be clowns, horseback riders, drummers, dancers and more.
The parade started in 2007 as a way for area businesses to bring positive exposure to their neighborhoods. The parade passes through the Powellhurst-Gilbert, Lents, Montavilla, Foster-Powell and Roseway neighborhoods, and has been organized by area businesses.
The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday just north of Eastport Plaza at Southeast Bush Street and travels north along 82nd Avenue, before going west on Southeast Yamhill and ending at 78th Avenue.
Joe Vithayathil, co-anchor of Fox 12’s “Good Day Oregon,” serves as grand marshal.
The parade was canceled in the past three years, as well as in 2017 when antifa groups threatened violence because the Multnomah County Republicans had an entry in the parade. Officials canceled out of caution.
The Lee’s Association Dragon and Lion Dance Team will be joining the parade, along with Last Regiment of Syncopated Drummers, Rose Festival Clown Prince and Royal Rosarians. The Friesian horses and a classic car club will also be in the parade.
After the parade, residents and friends are invited to attend another group's event: New Year in the Park, a free family friendly event that celebrates Cambodian, Lao, Thai and Burmese New Years at Glenhaven Park on 82nd Ave and Siskiyou from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.
“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."