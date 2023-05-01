It takes a special person to be a tuba player, says Portland virtuoso JáTtik Clark, who uses some analogies to explain the importance of the instrument in an orchestra, which he also emphasizes to his many students.
“It’s the engine, not the bridge” (“Star Trek” reference).
“The most important part of the building is something you don’t see; without it, you can only build so high.”
“Like Atlas, somebody’s gotta hold up the world.”
Clark, 47 and a New York City native who grew up in South Carolina, said he originally didn’t want to play tuba. But, after a distinguished career that includes 24 years as principal tubist with the Oregon Symphony and playing with many other groups as a soloist, as well as teaching, Clark surely has been happy he picked up the beautifully large and complicated instrument.
“A colleague would say a tubist has delusions of adequacy,” he quipped. “It’s a thankless job.”
Clark takes another shot in the soloist spotlight as Portland Columbia Symphony presents him in the final of their 40th anniversary concerts 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at First United Methodist Church in Portland and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Gresham High School. The orchestra will play works by living American composers in the “Pictures & Reflections” concert and Clark takes center stage in Michael Daugherty’s “Reflections on the Mississippi.”
Said PCSO publicity: “Clark epitomizes the incredible talent found right here, and PCSO is thrilled to welcome him back to its stages for an uplifting and evocative concert event.”
Clark calls “Reflections on the Mississippi” a wonderful piece.
“I encourage anybody who considers themselves a tuba fan or lover of music to come out and check it out,” Clark said. It was written for Carol Jantsch, principal tubist of Philadelphia Orchestra, who has earned notoriety for her solos.
“We really appreciate her for doing it, shining a light on the instrument in a solo capacity that hasn’t been done before. She makes the case that it deserves to be considered a solo instrument. … I’ve been lucky as a soloist performer as a tubist.”
Steven Byess, Portland Columbia Symphony music director, heaps praise on Clark. Byess said he met Clark in 2013, when he was a candidate for the music director position. The orchestra “assigned” Clark to his program and “it was love at first hearing.”
The piece was the “Four Dances for Tuba and Orchestra,” by Jeff Tyzik, the principal pops conductor of the Oregon Symphony.
“I recognized immediately that I was conversing with a like-minded, serious musician,” Byess said. “But, the reward comes when you listen to the beautiful musical playing and the extraordinary range of virtuosity when JáTtik plays the tuba.
“He plays with wonderful and sensitive lyricism, like a highly accomplished vocalist, yet he can also be ferocious when he needs to be the foundation of the orchestra. Very few tuba players have the breadth of talent and abilities as JáTtik. He is a phenomenal tuba player, but he is an even greater musician.”
Clark added, of his PCSO appearance: “I’m looking forward to rejoining them for this concerto. I have many friends in the group, some of which sub at Oregon Symphony, or I play with them for other groups and other gigs. Portland being a relatively smaller area, you have some overlap of music you come across. It’s always exciting to work with them in an intimate environment like a church.”
Much of his work has come with the Oregon Symphony.
As he enjoys saying, the principal tubist is a section of one.
“I’m 100 percent responsible for 100 percent of the part 100 percent of the time,” Clark said. “If the tuba is required, I’m there.”
He has enjoyed his time with new Music Director David Danzmayr.
“Last year we did the West Coast premiere of a Wynton Marsalis tuba concerto, and I did some one-on-one time with David,” he said. “He made it very easy and comfortable.”
While Clark has played with Oregon Symphony for 24 years, he has some time to put in to catch up with his predecessor. John Keil Richards was the Oregon Symphony’s principal tubist for 52 years.
“If I made it to 48 (years), there would be two people to do a century,” he joked. “I’ll be lucky to make it to 48. I’d want to attempt it.”
An Eastman Tubas player, he also plays as co-principal tubist at the Grand Teton Music Festival in Wyoming and principal tubist at the Sunriver Music Festival in Central Oregon. He has played with orchestras in Chicago, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Seattle. Clark has even played with Pink Martini.
Meanwhile, Clark teaches tuba courses at six universities/colleges. You read that right.
Although, “this year I don’t have students at Mt. Hood Community College,” he said. Clark teaches at Portland State University, Oregon State, Lewis & Clark, Portland, MHCC and Reed. For good measure, he just concluded a stint at University of Washington, and earlier subbed at University of Oregon.
What makes it ironic is that, during his college days at University of South Carolina, Clark opted to go the career playing route, rather than seek an education degree to set the foundation for possibly being an instructor. “I wanted to be a musician,” he said.
“I had a long heart to heart (talk) with my tuba and horn professors, and they all thought I had talent and ability to make it as a professional player, but also there was a lot of talented people who don’t get that job. A lot of people deserving, but they don’t necessarily get the opportunity,” he said. But, Clark persevered, attaining an undergrad and masters in performance, and now finds himself teaching and enjoying it.
“I’m adjunct, so I don’t have a full-time position or tenure,” he said.
“The majority of my students are people pursuing other degrees in college, but still want to play in some capacity. At Portland State and Oregon State, in particular, I’ll have a couple performance majors, people trying to do what I do for a living. Those lessons tend to be most rigorous. It’s important to establish early on how serious the student is and what their goals are. For example, my Reed student is a physics major.”
It makes for an interesting commute, too. “It’s a labor of love, for sure,” Clark added.
Tuba was not his first choice, while a seventh-grader living in South Carolina.
The story:
“I knew I wanted to be in band, for no particular reason, I just decided this was what I was going to do. I wanted to learn saxophone — a lot of people went out for that instrument, it was the mid-1980s, and there was Kenny G. I remember meeting with the band director, Ms. Penny Rogers, in her office. Each student would come in one at a time, play a mouthpiece and reeds. We got to the tuba mouthpiece, and I buzzed it (lips vibrating the mouthpiece), and she said, ’That might be a good fit for you.’ I was a large kid and could actually hold the thing, hold it and have breath capacity.”
He could pick tuba or trombone. He picked tuba. The rest is history.
“She was right all along,” Clark said. “That was my voice.”
Tickets and info: pcsymphony.org.