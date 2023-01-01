Sandro Botticelli's 'Madonna of the Magnificat'

Sandro Boccelli’s “Madonna of the Magnificat” is on display at Portland Art Museum.

 COURTESY PHOTO: PORTLAND ART MUSEUM

The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings each month, coinciding with First Thursday (Jan. 5). Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for info.

Reminders

Tags

Recommended for you