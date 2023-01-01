The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings each month, coinciding with First Thursday (Jan. 5). Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for info.
Portland Art Museum, 1219 S.W. Park Ave., is playing host to two Native American artist exhibitions, “Dakota Modern: The Art of Oscar Howe” (through May 14), and “Jeffrey Gibson: They Come From Fire” (through Feb. 26).
Waterstone Gallery, 124 N.W. Ninth Ave., celebrates 30 years of creating, collaboration and community in the Pearl District, and its 30th Anniversary Show features gallery artists, through Jan. 29.
New exhibits
Portland Art Museum, 1219 S.W. Park Ave., is showing, through May 14, 2023, the Sandro Botticelli masterwork “Madonna of the Magnificat.” Made in 1483, it’s a tondo (round painting) of the Madonna and Child with angels.
It’s a variant of the artist’s painting in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, and it’s considered one of the finest Madonna and Child paintings of the Renaissance and one of Botticelli’s finest works.
The exhibition is the seventh installment of Portland Art Museum’s “Masterworks/Portland” series, which has brought several works to our city.
The painting was formerly in the collection of the late Paul Allen. It’s on special loan from a private collector.
Russo Lee Gallery, 805 N.W. 21st Ave., presents new paintings by Chris Russell and a survey of Early Northwest Masters in January.
Paintings and sculptures by Sara Siestreem (of Hanis Coos), called “looking for the land///found the weather,” show at Elizabeth Leach Gallery, 417 N.W. Ninth Ave., from First Thursday, Jan. 5 through Feb. 25. She focuses on the intersection of social and ecological justice, education, and Indigenous feminism.
Later in January, Oregon Contemporary, 8371 N. Interstate Ave., offers “Chrysalis (Generativity),” a solo exhibition by Fernanda D’Agostino, which is part of “Site,” a series of site-specific large-scale works by Pacific Northwest artists.
An installation of a series of projection sculptures based on nests of tent caterpillars, “Chrysalis (Generativity)” shows Jan. 27-March 5. D’Agostino is a public art and new media installation artist based in Portland.
Gallery info
For information on galleries: Portland Art Dealers Association, padaoregon.org.