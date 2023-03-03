Japan’s Studio Ghibli has reigned as one of the world’s preeminent animation studios for the art known as anime.
And, Oregon Museum of Science and Industry brings to Portland many of its best movies in the eighth annual Studio Ghibli Film Festival, March 3-April 2.
The festival includes many Studio Ghibli favorites, such as “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind” and “Princess Mononoke.”
There’ll be daily screenings, as well as special guest speakers. Opening night focuses on the 10th anniversary of Hayao Miyazaki’s historical biography “The Wind Rises,” the animated story of Japanese aviation engineer Jiro Horikoshi.
Special guests during Studio Ghibli Film Festival are:
Friday, March 3, 7 p.m.: Patrick Terry, a professor at Portland State University, will introduce “The Wind Rises” on opening night of the festival.
Thursday, March 9, 6:30 p.m.: Rob Ribera, a professor at Portland State University, will present “At the Edge of the Forest: Ecocriticism in Princess Mononoke” before the screening of “Princess Mononoke.”
Thursday, March 23, 6:30 p.m.: Patrick Terry, the PSU professor, will give a talk titled “Studio Ghibli — Before and After Tokuma Publishing” before the film “Spirited Away.”
From publicity: For more than 30 years, Japan's Studio Ghibli has created some of the most revered and beloved animated works and characters and established itself as one of the world's finest producers of animated motion pictures in the world. With a reputation for lush visuals, attention to detail and epic storytelling, Studio Ghibli creates intelligent, poetic, often fanciful films that embrace family, community, and a deep concern for the environment.
For more information, including a complete schedule of films and events, visit omsi.edu.
