It’s not easy for a 17-year-old high school senior to talk about it, but John Kearney and his family went through some issues during the COVID-19 pandemic “lockdown.”
It had stuff to do “with mental illness” and Kearney’s family members barely spoke to each other, he said.
“It’s something that went on for a long time,” said Kearney, a Jefferson High School senior. “It was hard because the reason we weren’t speaking to each other was my (family member) was going through something and it made it hard to share any emotions during that time.
“It was pretty scary, pretty bleak,” he added, choosing not to share details. “The people you’re supposed to be able to share anything with, the people you’re supposed to be able to have time with to relax … we didn’t have that for two years. How it began, how it festered, and how it became something eventually none of us could bear anymore.”
Thankfully, “We found a way for all of us to get through it.”
Sharing the story puts context to something else that happened in Kearney’s life. He used the family’s story, as well as his own feelings about toiling from a distance as a dancer during the pandemic, to inspire him to make an award-winning dance.
A four-year member of the prestigious, multi-ethnic Jefferson Dancers, Kearney and his choreographed dance “You’ll Be Happy” claimed first place in the Outstanding Student Choreography Showcase at the recent National High School Dance Festival in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. And, what made it an even more memorable moment was that his Jefferson Dancers teammate and fellow senior Eli Bryan placed third in the showcase for the piece “Altitude Sickness,” which was based on the Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, which stretch from core needs of food, water and shelter to psychological needs of love and enrichment.
Two placings out of 11 featured showcase dances — from an original list of about 200 entries from the United States and Canada — is a feat that has never happened before with the Jefferson Dancers. In fact, it’s not happened in the history of the National High School Dance Festival, according to Kathryn Kearns, the festival founder and executive director. The same school has never had two entries in the showcase, and the same school has never earned more than one top honor.
The Jefferson Dancers have been attending the festival for as long as Steve Gonzales has been artistic director — 24 years. He’s helped develop many great dancers. It’s another fine group of performers, he said, including Kearney and Bryan.
“We are so incredibly proud of them,” Gonzales said. “Working with such a wonderful group of students is a privilege. Their dedication, motivation, and work ethic prove that even the challenging years of lockdown and virtual learning can’t hold back the power of the language of dance.”
The pieces by Kearney and Bryan will be performed by Jefferson Dancers at their annual spring performance at Newmark Theatre. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 20-22, as well as a 2 p.m. April 22 matinee. There will be nine works performed on stage.
Both Kearney and Bryan, who doesn’t perform in “Altitude Sickness,” had staged their dances in Jefferson Dancers’ fundraiser SOAR in November 2022, and the dances were part of the video submissions to the Outstanding Student Choreography Showcase. Having been picked for the 11-dance showcase, Jefferson Dancers performed the pieces and then the results came in.
The dancers were excited when it was announced that Bryan’s piece finished third. Then, two places later, it was Kearney placing first, and “we erupted,” Kearney said.
“I did not think it was going to win,” he added. “We were screaming backstage. Then we had to perform right after that.”
“It was a really crazy day. Very surreal experience,” Bryan added.
Gonzales said that both Kearney and Bryan, like all students, benefitted from taking improv competition classes at Jefferson, and learning how to choreograph. “That’s part of it, getting that experience and learning to be creative,” he said.
Kearney said choreographing “You’ll Be Happy” was not easy, but he knew what to do. “I had a lot to draw from. How that happened was pulling from my experiences and what I knew, instead of pulling stuff from something that wasn’t real and I hadn’t experienced.”
Specifically, “I really wanted there to be immediately for the audience the sense that it’s a family on stage. There are plenty of times where people are connecting; at the beginning it’s how we’re not connecting. There was sort of the physicalization of hardship we were going through. You watch people avoid eye contact, or beg for eye contact, or beg for connection, or not given any sort of connection. As people grow and develop through the story, everyone has their own transformations, and you’re able to embrace each other again.”
Bryan grew up under the tutelage of Jefferson Dancers alumni Damon Keller and Rachel Slater, and had watched as the group’s pieces won prizes at the national competition. When Bryan developed “Altitude Sickness,” he wondered whether it would be good enough to place high.
Bryan put into dance Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs and the idea of what happens when you’re not provided with base psychological needs. As a child, you’re taken care of, and don’t need to worry about food and shelter. As you grow up, you learn the pyramid; if you’ve been kept from basic needs, you learn those first and then go up from there, he said.
“When you got your base needs met, how would you catch up with everybody else who has the pyramid set up?” added Bryan, who also used Jon Krakauer’s “Into Thin Air,” about climbers stranded and killed on Mt. Everest, as a metaphor for the concept — “the only chance was to give it everything you had.”