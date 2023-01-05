Sophia Takla helps celebrate Jesuit theater's silver anniversary

Sophia Takla, the reigning Miss Oregon who dressed up as a superhero for a kids charity (above), will reprise a role along with other former Jesuit High School students as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of the school's theater.

 COURTESY PHOTO: KIMBERLY STUBBLEFIELD-TAKLA

The Jesuit High School Theatre Program has been one of the best in the state at the high school level for many years — thanks in large part to Jeff Hall and Elaine Kloser, who have been its co-directors for more than 30 years.

And, it has staged performances in one of the state’s best venues, the Alex L. Parks Performing Arts Center, located at the campus at 9000 S.W. Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy., Portland.