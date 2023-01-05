Sophia Takla, the reigning Miss Oregon who dressed up as a superhero for a kids charity (above), will reprise a role along with other former Jesuit High School students as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of the school's theater.
The Jesuit High School Theatre Program has been one of the best in the state at the high school level for many years — thanks in large part to Jeff Hall and Elaine Kloser, who have been its co-directors for more than 30 years.
And, it has staged performances in one of the state’s best venues, the Alex L. Parks Performing Arts Center, located at the campus at 9000 S.W. Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy., Portland.
Jesuit celebrates 25 years of outstanding performances at Alex L. Parks Performing Arts Center, as nearly 100 alumni and students gather to reprise roles from the past 25 years at a Silver Anniversary Gala, Saturday, Jan. 7. Among the former students performing is current Miss Oregon Sophia Takla (class of 2019), as well as the JHS Chamber Choir and the cast of the school’s upcoming musical, “The Wizard of Oz.”
After a reception at 6 p.m., the gala performance goes from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., followed by a party at the recently remodeled Hollman Family Student Union with food, drinks and entertainment by several of Jesuit’s professional performing alumni, including The Bylines (with Maria Thielen, 2000), LVDY (with Kathleen Hooper, 2010) and Courtney Freed (1998).
“It becomes pretty clear as soon as the alumni begin gathering that we’re celebrating a lot more than the anniversary of a building. We’re celebrating a community. We end up with a group from all walks of life. Some have kept performing. Some haven’t performed since they were on this stage. But there’s a shared experience,” Hall said.
All proceeds benefit the Jesuit High School Theatre Program.
The department has been recognized by the Educational Theatre Association for unique opportunities offered to students at Jesuit and beyond.
“When Elaine and I started here in 1991 and 1992, the program at Jesuit was thriving. We’re grateful to have had the level of support and involvement from the very beginning that has made this beautiful facility and all these experiences possible,” Hall said.