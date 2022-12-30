Jimmie Herrod photo from 'America's Got Talent: All Stars'

Portland singer Jimmie Herrod impressed judges and fans with his singing on "America's Got Talent" season 16, and now returns for the "All Stars" show.

 COURTESY PHOTO: TRAE PATTON/NBC

He’s been successful with Pink Martini and as a soloist with symphonies from here to Washington, D.C., and he’s had a successful run on “America’s Got Talent.”

A great many people know Jimmie Herrod and his wonderful male alto voice.

Jimmie Herrod moves on from 'America's Got Talent' experience

