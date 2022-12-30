He’s been successful with Pink Martini and as a soloist with symphonies from here to Washington, D.C., and he’s had a successful run on “America’s Got Talent.”
He’s been successful with Pink Martini and as a soloist with symphonies from here to Washington, D.C., and he’s had a successful run on “America’s Got Talent.”
A great many people know Jimmie Herrod and his wonderful male alto voice.
But, Herrod, 32 and a Portlander for many years, wants more.
It’s the main reason why Herrod returned to “AGT” for the “America’s Got Talent: All Stars” show, which premieres at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2 on KGW (8) TV. Herrod sings in the first show.
“You want people to know you as an individual and be interested in the variety of things you do,” Herrod said. “‘AGT’ has given me the ability to show my different sides. Hopefully it’ll open the door further, and I can glean the people in the audience who are interested in the individual.”
It’s a fun show to be on, Herrod said, as well as being great exposure.
“Everyone who’s a part of the 'All Stars' show has been on the show in the past (in U.S. and other countries),” he added. “It’s a major chance to be seen by the biggest audience you could be asked to be seen by — viewers at home. There’s nothing like it: To be invited to be a part of a season — a competition but also a celebration of people who have had major highlights from the show. Even though I was just on, it’s still an opportunity you would say yes to. It’s a major bump for people to see you and for another chance to get to know you are.”
Indeed, there will be singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more contestants from “Got Talent” franchises around the world, not just “AGT.” The 60 acts compete to be either a Golden Buzzer winner or a superfans’ selection on their particular show; there’ll be 11 finalists, and superfans pick the winner in the finale.
Judges are Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who all had high praise for Herrod in season 16 in spring 2022, when he made the finals. Herrod went on to perform as part of the “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE” show, before returning to Portland.
Herrod spent the rest of 2022 touring with Pink Martini, performing at Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and singing in private shows and with theater companies and symphonies (including San Francisco) among other projects. He’s also done some recording.
“The benefit of being on ‘AGT” is people see you doing something different or something they may want in their own show. It’s kind of like a business card,” he said.
He shares the Pink Martini microphone with China Forbes, Storm Large, Edna Vazquez and Ari Shapiro. Portland’s little orchestra plays two hometown shows to ring in 2023, Saturday, Dec. 31 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
From there, Herrod has some shows set up in New Jersey and California, and will sing along with the Portland Columbia Symphony Orchestra at Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton in January.
Herrod, who’s from Tacoma, Washington and earned a Master of Music in Jazz Studies at Portland State University, enjoys his time with Pink Martini, an association that started in 2017 after his appearance with band Odesza on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
“We’re literally pretty close, we’re always together,” he said of the Pink Martini singers, bandmates and leader Thomas Lauderdale. “I’ve definitely made some close friends in that group.”
Having said that, “individual music is my biggest goal of all. That is a process for any artist. It’s why I said ‘yes’ to be on ‘AGT’ again.”
And, how about the voice, which has to be heard to be believed? How does he preserve it?
“I don’t smoke, I don’t drink before I sing. I’m pretty devout about self-preservation," he said, "because it won’t last forever."
