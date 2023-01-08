Portland singer Jimmie Herrod wowed the judges again recently on “America’s Got Talent: All Stars,” as he had done in making the “AGT” finals in season 16 in spring 2022.
And, although he didn’t advance on the “AGT: All Stars” show, Herrod hopes that he made another statement about himself: He wants to be a successful solo artist.
“I want to be the biggest star I could possibly be,” Herrod said on his Jan. 2 “AGT: All Stars” appearance. The show airs on KGW (8) TV.
Herrod, 32, has performed with Pink Martini and symphonies and performing arts groups in his career. But he has been recording some solo music recently and Herrod told Pamplin Media Group before the “AGT: All Stars” showing that “individual music is my biggest goal of all. That is a process for any artist.”
The performing arts dance group Light Balance Kids, from Ukraine, received the Golden Buzzer to advance and acrobats The Bello Sisters received the superfans vote to also advance on the first “AGT: All Stars” show. But, clearly Herrod impressed the “AGT: All Stars” folks.
“A star returns,” judge Howie Mandel said, before Herrod sang “Glimpse of Us” by Joji, a song accentuating Herrod’s striking male alto voice.
“That’s a star,” host Terry Crews said.
“That’s how you do it right,” judge Simon Cowell said. “We’ve all got ears — brilliant, absolutely brilliant.”
Said judge Heidi Klum: “The tone in your voice, it goes down like butter. So nice. Love you. You’re fantastic.”
After the performance, Mandel said he has watched “AGT” from the start and has been a judge for many years, and “you are the best male vocalist in the history of ‘AGT.’”
Herrod exited the stage with the comment, “Please love me!,” but it wasn’t meant to be.
Still, he made the appearance to try to gain some exposure to pursue a solo career.
“You want people to know you as an individual and be interested in the variety of things you do,” Herrod said. “‘AGT’ has given me the ability to show my different sides. Hopefully it’ll open the door further, and I can glean the handful of those people in audience to be interested in the individual.”
After his “AGT” appearance in early 2022, Herrod spent the rest of the year touring with Pink Martini, performing at Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and singing in private shows and with theater companies and symphonies (including San Francisco) among other projects. He’s also done some recording.
Herrod, who shares the Pink Martini microphone with China Forbes, Storm Large, Edna Vazquez and Ari Shapiro, has some individual shows set up in New Jersey and California, and will sing along with the Portland Columbia Symphony Orchestra at Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton in January.
From Tacoma, Washington, he earned a Master of Music in Jazz Studies at Portland State University. Herrod enjoys his time with Pink Martini, an association that started in 2017 after his appearance with band Odesza on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
“We’re literally pretty close, we’re always together,” he said the Pink Martini singers, bandmates and leader Thomas Lauderdale. “I’ve definitely made some close friends in that group.”
And, how about the voice, which has to be heard to be believed? How does he preserve it?
“I don’t smoke, I don’t drink before I sing. I’m pretty devout about self-preservation, because it won’t last forever,” he said.