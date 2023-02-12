Visitors to the Portland Expo Center for the Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show will be able to fish, camp, enjoy kayaking and sit around and listen to people tell stories.
Yep, it’ll be a good ol’ time when people gather for the annual show, Feb. 15-19. It won’t be the same as enjoying the real outdoors, being that you’ll be at the Expo Center, but it’ll be a nice simulation.
“We think it’s going to be a good year, we’ve put a lot of effort into this year’s event,” said Bill O’Loughlin, president of host O’Loughlin Trade Shows. “It’s been a challenge, as you can imagine, with so many companies going out of business and/or leaving the state because of COVID, state politics, and so forth.
“We’re finding new companies taking over. Is the show as big as 2019 and 2020? No, but the quality is good.”
O’Loughlin believes that the Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show ranks alongside the Great American Outdoor Show in Pennsylvania and Western Hunting and Conservation Expo in Utah as the biggest in the United States. The show sells a lot of stuff.
It’s an attraction for hunting and fishing fans. Weatherby, a big hunting retailer from Wyoming, will be in attendance.
And, there’ll be camping and kayaking exhibits.
Partnering with Next Adventure, the local retailer, and attracting companies such as Old Town, Hobie, NRS, Jackson and Native Kayaks, the show will highlight kayaks and feature a 30-by-60-foot fishing pond tank for customers to try them out. Kayaks have become more popular for fishing, and “we’re going to take advantage of what people are hungry for,” O’Loughlin said.
There’ll be three displays that show the different styles of camping, sponsored by Eureka — tailgating/backyard camping, overlanding (out of a van) camping and backpacking camping.
The show’s trout pond went away during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s back for kids and their parents to test out equipment and catch the little (not big) one.
And, of course, people will be telling their stories — experts. The “Addicted to Fishing” folks, who have a popular YouTube show, will have a “Mega-Bash,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, followed by hunting group “Born and Raised Outdoors” puts on an event that features the movie “Brotherhood: Land of the Free” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and Leupold hosting a VIP movie night, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. And, Randy Newberg, a public lands advocate and hunter, returns to the show for daily question-answer sessions.
“The great part about this show is people take vacation days to come to it,” O’Loughlin said. “And, the transplants who have moved, yeah they could go to their shows in New Mexico, Nebraska or Arizona, but they tell friends about our show, and they’ll all come up and spend the weekend here.”
