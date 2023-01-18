Shamrock Run photo 2019

Runners take off at the 2019 Shamrock Run. Kells and Shamrock Run have teamed up to make the 2023 St. Patrick's Day celebration even bigger.

 Courtesy Photo: Ryan Bethke/Shamrock Run

Unofficially, the connection was always there: Participate in the Shamrock Run, and then party afterward, potentially and/or probably at Kells.

Now, it’s an official partnership for the two Portland institutions.

Tags

Reporter

“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered. “We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them. “Thank you for reading.”

Recommended for you