Unofficially, the connection was always there: Participate in the Shamrock Run, and then party afterward, potentially and/or probably at Kells.
Now, it’s an official partnership for the two Portland institutions.
Shamrock Run and Kells Irish Pub & Brewery have joined forces for the Irish Festival, for marketing purposes and more, moving forward and with St. Patrick’s Day 2023 approaching. The 45th Shamrock Run actually takes place March 12, and the new collaboration creates a finish line celebration unlike any other for the event, which attracts more than 20,000 runners, walkers and supporters for the half marathon, 15K, 8K, 5K and the Shamrock Stride walk. (St. Patrick’s Day is March 17.)
“At Kells, we’ve long been fans of the Shamrock Run and the race’s impact on downtown Portland,” said Gerard McAleese, owner and operator of Kells. “With our annual Irish Festival overlapping during the week of St. Patrick’s Day, it just made sense to figure out a way to partner and create a bigger impact for the city and for charity. We couldn’t be more delighted to make it official, and we look forward to co-hosting the city’s biggest, greenest celebration yet.”
The 2023 Irish Festival will kick off at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on Friday, March 10 with the Kells Ireland vs. USA boxing event. Festivities on Saturday, March 11 will include Irish dancing, live music, bagpipes, and Irish food and beverages, and then the Shamrock Run event takes place on Sunday, March 12, all at the Waterfront.
The Irish Festival will continue the following weekend, March 17-19, with dancers, music, pipes ad food and drinks and beer at Kells’ two Portland locations: the original Kells Irish Pub downtown, and Kells Brewery in Northwest Portland.
All of Shamrock's race courses start in Waterfront Park along Naito Parkway and run through the center of downtown Portland.
The Shamrock Run, known as "Opening Day of Running Season in Portland," showcases kilts, bagpipes and miles of course entertainment along Portland’s scenic downtown waterfront. It culminates with one of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day parties on the West Coast, featuring a tented beer garden, live music and hot oatmeal from Bob’s Red Mill for all participants.
