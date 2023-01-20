Lan Su Chinese Garden lantern viewing

Lantern viewing is one of the highlights of Chinese New Year celebrations at Lan Su Chinese Garden.

 Courtesy Photo: Lan Su Chinese Garden

It’s the Year of the Rabbit for the Chinese New Year, and Lan Su Chinese Garden has a full slate of activities planned to celebrate.

Lan Su’s 16-day Lunar New Year celebration begins Saturday, Jan. 21 at the garden, 239 N.W. Everett St.

Tags

Reporter

“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered. “We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them. “Thank you for reading.”

Recommended for you