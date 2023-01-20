It’s the Year of the Rabbit for the Chinese New Year, and Lan Su Chinese Garden has a full slate of activities planned to celebrate.
Lan Su’s 16-day Lunar New Year celebration begins Saturday, Jan. 21 at the garden, 239 N.W. Everett St.
The festival features cultural performances, decorations, crafts, audio tours, Year of the Rabbit scavenger hunts and more.
The Portland Lee’s Association Lion Dance Team will be part of opening day celebration, which is free and open to the community. The performance will be streamed on Lan Su’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The first 500 visitors will receive a “hong bao,” or traditional lucky red envelope at entry.
The big attraction each year is the lantern viewing evenings, when the garden glows with hanging red lanterns illuminating the roof lines, and lights of large-scale floating lantern sculptures light up Lake Zither.
Lantern viewing times are 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26-29 and Feb. 2-5. Admission for lantern viewing evenings are $45 for general public, $15 for children ages 3-11 and $35 for members.
Featured daytime programs are Year of the Rabbit “Bunny 101,” a lion dance workshop and performances, martial arts showcases, calligraphy demonstration, music and more.
