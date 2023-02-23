It’s a great time to be in the new vehicle market, if you love off-road vehicles. Every rugged model, from the Jeep Wrangler to the Ford Bronco to the GMC Hummer EV to the Land Rover Defender, is excellent these days. You can choose plug-in hybrid, traditional V8, or all-electric. Any of these rigs can tackle the toughest terrain, or be your daily driver.

One of the leaders in this class of vehicle, and not even the most expensive, is the Land Rover Defender. This model has a storied history going back to the 1940s as Great Britain’s answer to the American army Jeep. The original Land Rovers were spartan, tough, and slow, with underpowered engines that nevertheless made them the preferred vehicles to get around in undeveloped parts of the world. The Defender name came around when Land Rover branched out into luxury SUVs with the Range Rover line. 