The Portland Swap Meet and the companion PIR Swap Meet returned last April after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic. If any automotive-related buyers or sellers were holding back from the huge gatherings, that’s over this year. Both shows are preparing for one of their biggest years ever.

“We’ve been sold out since early February,” said PIR Swap Meet event manager Sandy Bauer. “Coming out of COVID last year we had a full house, and we anticipate the same this year, We have 2,000 vendor stalls, and we’re hoping for dry weather.”