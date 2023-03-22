The Portland Swap Meet and the companion PIR Swap Meet returned last April after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic. If any automotive-related buyers or sellers were holding back from the huge gatherings, that’s over this year. Both shows are preparing for one of their biggest years ever.
“We’ve been sold out since early February,” said PIR Swap Meet event manager Sandy Bauer. “Coming out of COVID last year we had a full house, and we anticipate the same this year, We have 2,000 vendor stalls, and we’re hoping for dry weather.”
Business is just as active at the Expo Center, where the buildings and parking lots are almost full.
“We are expecting a great, great weekend,” says John Warren, reservations chair for the Portland Swap Meet. “We’re not quite full, so we still have some availability but we’re getting close.”
The Portland Swap Meet is traditionally held at the Portland Expo Center on the first weekend of April every year. Some years ago, nearby Portland International Raceway started its own swap meet on the same weekend to handle the excess demand for vendor spaces. The two events now share parking and shuttle bus services, but still require separate tickets for entrance.
The larger of the two events is the Portland Swap Meet, held at the Portland Expo Center, located at 2060 N. Marine Dr. This massive swap meet fills all five exhibit halls as well as 500,000 square feet of outdoor space. Vendors travel from across the western United States to sell at this event. It starts on Friday, March 31, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., then continues on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Adult admission is $10, or $5 on Sunday, and women get in free on Sunday. Children 12 and under are always free.
The PIR Swap Meet is held outdoors at Portland International Raceway at 1940 N. Victory Blvd. in Portland. It begins on Thursday, March 30, and runs through Saturday, April 1. The PIR Swap Meet is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $10, but children under 12 are free. Parking on-site costs $10.
Parking for both swap meets is at Portland International Raceway, with shuttles running constantly between the two venues. Savvy show-goers often park far away from PIR and the Expo Center and ride MAX to the events. There is a MAX stop at PIR and another at the Expo Center.
At these spring swap meets, browsers and buyers find everything from perfectly restored cars to rusty “project” cars and unrestored “barn find” vehicles. The shows tend to favor U.S. domestic brands, but foreign car enthusiasts typically find plenty to strike their fancy. Parts, tools, and related automobilia form the majority of the items offered for sale.
The swap meets are similar, but each one has its own personality. As a rule, the PIR Swap Meet is almost entirely made up of people emptying out their garages and workshops, while the Portland Swap Meet is a mix of professional vendors and garage-cleaners. Food vendors operate through the event at both locations.
For those who buy large items, complimentary parts pick-up areas are available at both locations. Attendees can store purchased items at the pick-up areas while they retrieve their vehicles. PIR also offers a “haul and go” delivery system that transports purchases directly to buyer’s vehicles in the PIR parking lot.
“We encourage people to arrive early or take public transportation,” Bauer says. “Both events have parts pickup. You can drop off your stuff, go get your car, and pick up your parts.”