The Portland cowboy performer known as Leapin’ Louie Lichtenstein, who whips around a 55-foot lasso as his specialty, recently went to Cairo, Egypt as part of Clowns Without Borders, doing shows in disadvantaged communities.
He was joined by Robin Lara, who combines classic skills such as knife-juggling and unicycling with 21st century clowning.
It doesn’t matter that David Lichtenstein — his real name — has performed in 35 countries, it never gets old to help through the organization Clowns Without Borders USA. These days, being older, maybe he wants to pass on assignments to others, such as a call for a group to go to the earthquake zone in Turkey, but Lichtenstein proudly helps out.
In Egypt, “We did shows for South Sudanese refugees. We worked in a leper colony. There was a day of shows for trash pickers,” he said. “We worked with six Egyptian physical theater artists and three Americans.”
To help pay for such trips, including this year’s trip to Turkey, Lichtenstein annually organizes the Clowns Without Borders Benefit Show at Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 N.E. Alberta St. This year, it’s a 2 p.m. family focused show and a 7 p.m. two-act show, Saturday, March 18.
“We probably have our best throw-together of artists yet,” Lichtenstein said.
The mesmerizing Basque clown Iman Lizarazu combines physical comedy, brilliant mime, dance and juggling into an “original, invigorating, tender and genuine entertainment,” publicity says.
“She’s one of the great theater clowns of the world,” Lichtenstein said.
There are several Portland acts, including Izohnny, made up of two 6-foot-5 performers, one Black and one white, wearing 5-inch heels and outlandish costumes. They’re known as the “Goliaths of Glam.” They’re from the burlesque and gay night club world, Lichtenstein said. (They are Isaiah Esquire and Johnny Nuriel.)
“Two of the top performers in Portland of any kind. I started programming them in family situations, and they do well,” he added. “An extraordinary Portland performing phenomena.”
Another notable Portland performer in the show is Jet Black Pearl (aka Jetty Swart), an eccentric accordion diva originally from The Netherlands. “Her wacky songs sound like a mad hatter’s European gypsy tea party with a hip hop attitude,” publicity says. She creates grooves and loops of flute, plastic bottles, rubber pigs, vocal percussion and harmonies, all while squeezing her red accordion.
Another Portlander, Josie Mae, is a juggler extraordinaire.
Other performers in the show are Zig Zags (Echo Theater’s youth troupe), Prismagic Aerial Arts and Curtis Carlyle (gentleman juggler for the 21st century).
“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.
“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."